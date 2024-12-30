With the NFL playoffs quickly approaching, fans can take advantage of year-end sales on gear to root for their teams.
'47 Brand, with a large collection of sports gear, is having a sale featuring an extra 25% off already-reduced sale styles, including apparel and headwear for NFL teams like the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. You can also find sales on gear for teams in the MLB, NBA, NHL and beyond. Use code EXTRA25 at checkout.
At Fanatics, take up to 40% off with code CHEERS and use code BLITZ to take up to 40% off at NFL Shop.
Continue below to start your shopping!
Green Bay Packers Starter Unisex Logo Pullover Hoodie - Green
Use code CHEERS.
- $56.24
- $74.99
- Fanatics
Green Bay Packers Hometown Refresh Go Pack Go T-Shirt - Green
Use code CHEERS.
- $24.49
- $34.99
- Fanatics
GREEN BAY PACKERS HASH MARK '47 TRUCKER RF RELAXED FIT
Use code EXTRA25.
- $18.75
- $35
- '47 Brand
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HASH MARK '47 TRUCKER RELAXED FIT
Use code EXTRA25.
- $18.75
- $35
- '47 Brand
Women's Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Fanatics Red Player Icon Name & Number V-Neck T-Shirt
Use code BLITZ.
- $24.49
- $34.99
- NFL Shop
Buffalo Bills Gameday Couture Women's Coin Toss Faded French Terry Pullover Sweatshirt - Gray
Use code CHEERS.
- $44.99
- $59.99
- Fanatics
Buffalo Bills Nike Performance Full-Zip Hoodie - Royal
Use code CHEERS.
- $62.99
- $89.99
- Fanatics
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES HISTORIC GRIDIRON RUSH '47 BRIGHTON TEE
Use code EXTRA25.
- $28.50
- $55
- '47 Brand
PITTSBURGH STEELERS GRIDIRON '47 CLEAN UP
Use code EXTRA25.
- $18.75
- $35
- '47 Brand
Los Angeles Chargers Nike Coach Full-Zip Bomber Jacket - Anthracite
Use code CHEERS.
- $111.99
- $159.99
- Fanatics
Los Angeles Chargers Midnight Mascot Logo T-Shirt - Black
Use code CHEERS.
- $24.49
- $34.99
- Fanatics
Los Angeles Chargers '47 Clean Up Primary Logo Adjustable Hat - Powder Blue
Use code CHEERS.
- $22.49
- $29.99
- Fanatics
Detroit Lions Nike Club Logo Pullover Hoodie - Heather Gray
Use code CHEERS.
- $52.99
- $74.99
- Fanatics
Houston Texans G-III Sports by Carl Banks Adaptive Faceoff Pullover Hoodie - Navy/Red
Use code CHEERS.
- $56.24
- $74.99
- Fanatics
Men's Baltimore Ravens Black Team Authentic Personalized Name & Number Pullover Hoodie
Use code BLITZ.
- $55.99
- $79.99
- NFL Shop
Women's Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson Fanatics Purple Player Icon Name & Number V-Neck T-Shirt
Use code BLITZ.
- $24.49
- $34.99
- NFL Shop
Women's Minnesota Vikings Gameday Couture White Sunday Drives Oversized Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt
Use code BLITZ.
- $41.99
- $55.99
- NFL Shop
Men's Minnesota Vikings Nike Purple Rewind Club Logo Pullover Hoodie
Use code BLITZ.
- $52.49
- $74.99
- NFL Shop
Men's Los Angeles Rams Fanatics Royal Logo Cuffed Knit Hat
Use code BLITZ.
- $18.19
- $25.99
- NFL Shop
Men's Los Angeles Rams Concepts Sport Royal Lightweight Jogger Sleep Pants
Use code BLITZ.
- $44.99
- $59.99
- NFL Shop