The "Organize Your Life" series tackled the kitchen, and now it's all about transforming your bathroom into a stress-free, organized haven.
"GMA" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto is back to share her top tips and products for eliminating clutter and maximizing every inch of your bathroom space.
Below, you'll find practical solutions to help keep your bathroom tidy and functional, from countertop essentials to shower organization.
This canister allows you to see what you have without worrying about little hands breaking glass. It features an airtight seal to guarantee freshness and is available with black, brass or bone lids and offered in four sizes.
With a stunning curved design, golden-plated supporting legs and drawer handles, this makeup organizer doubles as a charming ornament for any countertop, vanity or dresser. It features a large capacity, with the top compartment able to store approximately 12 tall bottles.
This hanging shower organizer set is designed to maximize bathroom storage space. This set includes five versatile pieces: two shower caddies, two soap holders, one toothbrush holder and five adhesives for secure installation.
With dividers creating several sections, this large toothbrush caddy offers organized storage for oral care items such as toothpaste, floss and your toothbrush, of course. Easily dismantle to clean and ventilate, and features a non-slip base.
Mainstays' slim three-shelf rolling bathroom organization cart is perfect for tight spaces. It features two hanging hooks for towels, loofahs and more and comes equipped with wheels for easy mobility.