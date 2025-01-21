Being cooped up inside for winter provides the perfect opportunity to get your house organized, and "GMA" contributor and lifestyle expert Lori Bergamotto has the perfect suggestion for where to start: your kitchen!
Below, you'll find handy storage solutions to help you streamline the clutter that gathers on your countertops, in your pantry and more.
Clear, customizable stacking containers offer the perfect spot to store all your staples, while under-sink shelves help cut down on the avalanche of bottles falling out every time you open those cabinet doors.
Keep reading to learn about these products and more!
Clear storage containers
Cut down on kitchen chaos with this convenient set of 10 storage containers that are clear to allow you to find what you need quickly. They're airtight, stackable, fully dishwasher-safe and you can arrange them according to your space for a custom setup that works for your family.
Organize your pots and pans
Wherever you store your pots and pans -- on your countertop, in a cabinet or in the pantry -- these adjustable shelves can help keep your cookware in order and easy to grab. It has suctioned feet to keep the shelf in place, and it comes fully assembled so you can unbox and set it up in a flash.
Mainstays Pots and Pans Organizer, 8 Adjustable Shelves, Sturdy Steel, Hooks for Utensils
- $28.98
- Walmart
Lid holders
Keep your lids all in one place and easy to find with this wall mount organizer where you can stash lids up to 9.5 inches in diameter. You don't need tools to install the mounts either thanks to the included strong adhesive.
Joseph Joseph Cupboard Store - Set of 4 Pot and Pan Lid Holders Self Adhesive Wall Mount Storage Organizer, Suitable for Lids Up to 9 in , 3M VHB Tape Included, Gray
- $11.99
- $14.99
- Amazon
Tidy up under the sink
It's easy to let under-sink storage become disorganized and messy, but tools like a turntable with adjustable dividers add space and separation that makes it much more simple to streamline an often-overlooked spot in your kitchen. A roll-out caddy is also a great space saver that can help you get to hard-to-reach recesses, and the larger caddy below utilizes more vertical storage.
YouCopia SinkSuite Under Sink Turntable with Adjustable Dividers
- $21.24
- $24.99
- Wayfair
YouCopia RollOut Under Sink Caddy, 5", Rolling Organizer Bin with Adjustable Dividers
- $24.99
- Wayfair
Organize your bottles
If your water bottle collection is starting to get out of hand, consider these stacking bottle organizers that accommodate various sizes and keep all of your drinkware at the ready when it's time to grab a water and go. These shelves are made of clear PET plastic with a non-slip base, and they have a sure-grip lining to prevent bottles from shifting or slipping out of place.
Everything Organizer Stacking Bottle Organizer Clear
- $14.99
- The Container Store