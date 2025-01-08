I'm saying goodbye to my mop and hello to Dyson's newest cleaning innovation, the Dyson Wash G1.
This is Dyson's first cleaner that handles wet and dry messes in one go, so you no longer need to vacuum before you mop.
The new machine uses water to clean, with three levels of hydration, plus a max setting for extra dirty spaces, and has two rollers to separate the dirty water and dry debris.
I tried it in my house on tile, hardwood and laminate flooring.
It worked well on all surfaces and even picked up ketchup, coffee and pet hair.
After you are done, there is a self-cleaning function that flushes the system while it charges.
With most wet vacuums, I have found there is some cleaning after you clean, so I did have to rinse the debris tray to get rid of all the dirt and hair from my dog.
I like that the machine uses water to clean and doesn't require you to purchase any special solution.
The brand says the machine can clean over 3,000 square feet with up to 35 minutes of run time, and I found I was able to do my whole house with one charge.
With its price tag, I did have high expectations, but I was pleasantly surprised with its performance and would definitely recommend it, especially if you have a lot of hard floors in your home.
Scroll down to add the Dyson WashG1 to your cart and to shop more of our picks for keeping your home clean.
