As fall approaches and temperatures start to drop, it's the perfect time to refresh your bedroom and create a warm, inviting haven for the colder months.
From cozy comforters to air purifiers that help with indoor air quality as windows close, a bedroom makeover can help you embrace the season in comfort and style. And the best part? Many items are on sale!
Whether you're adding soft layers, improving your air quality, or upgrading your bedroom furniture, these products will help you create a space that's perfect for rest and relaxation.
Here are some must-have products to help you achieve the ultimate fall refresh.
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Soft, breathable, and luxurious, Brooklinen’s Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle is the foundation of a cozy bedroom. These sateen sheets are perfect for fall, offering a buttery-soft feel while still keeping you cool as you transition between warmer nights and chillier mornings. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a duvet cover.
- $235.96
- $347
- Brooklinen
Original Casper Pillow
Switch out your summer pillows for something cozier, like Casper's Down Alternative Pillow. This plush pillow offers soft, cloud-like support while maintaining breathability, perfect for keeping you warm without overheating.
- $65
- Casper
Buffy Cloud Comforter
Switch out your summer pillows for something cozier, like Casper's Down Alternative Pillow. This plush pillow offers soft, cloud-like support while maintaining breathability, The Buffy Cloud Comforter is your go-to option for chilly fall nights. This comforter, made from eco-friendly eucalyptus fibers, feels light yet warm and offers just the right amount of insulation as the temperature dips. for keeping you warm without overheating.
- $156
- $195
- Buffy
ChappyWrap Autumn Plaid Evergreen Blanket
A quality blanket is essential for fall. The ChappyWrap Cotton Blanket is oversized, making it perfect for layering on your bed or draping across a cozy armchair. Made of a cotton blend, it’s warm, breathable and machine washable.
- $150
- Tuckernuck
Cannery Bridge 6-Drawer Sindoori Mango Dresser
A new dresser can instantly transform the look of your bedroom. The Cannery Bridge 6-Drawer Dresser brings rustic charm to your space with its rich finish and ample storage, helping you declutter as you make room for cozy fall apparel.
- $288.99
- $332.92
- The Home Depot
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier
As you prepare for closed windows and sealed homes during the colder months, an air purifier is crucial. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Coo captures dust, allergens, and even formaldehyde, keeping your indoor air fresh and clean. It also doubles as a fan for those unpredictable fall days when temperatures spike.
- $849
- Amazon
Ruggable Polar White Plush Rug
Nothing warms up a bedroom like a new rug, and the Ruggable Plush Rug is both stylish and practical. It's machine washable, which makes it easy to maintain as the fall season brings more foot traffic and cozy nights in. The plush design adds a touch of sophistication while providing warmth underfoot.
- $309
- Ruggable
Candle Warmers Etc. Aurora Candle Warmer Lamp
For those cozy autumn vibes, a wax or candle melter is a must. The Candle Warmers Etc. Aurora Candle Warmer Lamp gently warms your favorite candles, releasing fragrance without the need for an open flame. It’s perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere while reducing the fire risk that traditional candles can pose.
- $29.98
- $34.99
- Amazon
Nathan James Harper Nightstand
The Nathan James Harper Nightstand is the perfect bedside companion, offering both function and style. With a sleek white finish and walnut-colored drawer, this nightstand provides ample storage for books, bedside essentials, and more. Its minimalist design complements any bedroom decor, making it a great addition to your fall refresh.
- $149.99
- Amazon
ViscoSoft 3 Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Upgrade your mattress for the coziest fall sleep with the ViscoSoft Memory Foam Mattress Topper. This high-density foam topper adds extra plushness and support, providing comfort and temperature regulation during the cooler months, making your bed even more inviting.
- $169.95
- Amazon