I love cold brew but not how long it takes to make.
Enter the OXO Rapid Brewer, a new device that claims to make cold brew concentrate in just five minutes.
I'll be the first to admit I am a bit of a coffee snob, so all this and the device's under-$40 price tag sounded too good to be true -- but I was excited to try it.
The coffee brewer was very easy to use and clearly marked with how much ground coffee and water to add.
To make the concentrate, you just add ground coffee, pour in hot or cold water, wait, and then use the pump to finish brewing.
The results? A delicious concentrate that mimics a trip to your local coffee shop.
Cleaning was a breeze. Some of the parts are dishwasher-safe, but I decided to rinse the parts in the sink, which took less than a minute.
In addition to cold brew concentrate, the Rapid Brewer can make hot concentrated coffee in two minutes.
It doesn't require electricity and is compact, so it's great to take on the go whether you're traveling, camping or need an office pick me up.
The OXO Rapid Brewer would make a great gift for any coffee lover.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.