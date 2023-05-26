One unique feature that I found helpful with the Pet Deluxe model of the Little Green Carpet Cleaner was the stain-trapping attachment. The stain trapper is useful if you’re cleaning unappealing substances that you want to dispose of quickly after removal. Once you use the attachment to remove the stain, you can unscrew the container and dispose of any dirty liquid instantly. Depending on what type of stains you are picking up -- pet related or otherwise -- this Bissell is ideal for deep cleaning and spot treating in one area.