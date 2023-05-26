ABC will receive a commission on purchases made through these links.
Spring is traditionally the time to refresh and renew your space. Unfortunately, as a pet parent, those tasks come more routinely. That’s why I decided to try the Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner.
Being one of the highest-rated stain-removing carpet cleaners on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating and more than 25,000 reviews, the Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner seemed like it would be a dream for removing tough stains from carpet, upholstery, car interiors and more. This particular model was appealing because of its compact and portable size -- it’s just 15 pounds.
Let's put it to the test!
Using the carpet cleaner
The Bissell system comes with a solution that I needed to mix with water and add to the side tank on the machine before starting. Once the water and solution mixture were filled, I sprayed the solution onto the stains that I was attempting to remove. Along with a little elbow power, the brush head attachment helped to scrub and remove the stubborn stain, while the suction power of the machine was simultaneously lifting up the stain.
One unique feature that I found helpful with the Pet Deluxe model of the Little Green Carpet Cleaner was the stain-trapping attachment. The stain trapper is useful if you’re cleaning unappealing substances that you want to dispose of quickly after removal. Once you use the attachment to remove the stain, you can unscrew the container and dispose of any dirty liquid instantly. Depending on what type of stains you are picking up -- pet related or otherwise -- this Bissell is ideal for deep cleaning and spot treating in one area.
After cleaning, the hose can be neatly wrapped around the machine for easy attachment storage.
What type of stains did I test the cleaner on?
I tried the carpet cleaner on multiple stain types and surfaces to really put it to the test. The three stains I tackled included dirt that had been tracked onto my area rug, a ketchup stain on my rug and, finally, a small dog urine stain on my sofa. All three stains showed improvement after using the Bissell. Once I was able to master the scrubbing and movement technique, as well as add the proper amount of solution to the stains, the before-and-after resulted in a successful stain removal.
Overall takeaway
With these positive results, this could be a must-have product for pet parents, families with children or even for those adult "oops" moments. The stain remover showed improvements to my rug and sofa after just one use.
