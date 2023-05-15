ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
We often think about spring cleaning our homes -- but there are so many other places that could use a little sprucing up, too.
Now that we’ve returned to the office, I want to keep my desk space as clean as possible -- and there are a lot of little nooks and crannies that one may not think to clean regularly.
I tried using two different Amazon products to clean out various areas around the office, including my desktop, keyboard and our green room.
The ColorCoral Cleaning Gel
The first product I tried was the ColorCoral Cleaning Gel, available on Amazon. I wanted to see how it would clean out the dust and crumbs from inside my keyboard.
The package instructions said to first start with clean and dry hands. Once ready, I broke off a piece of the gel and worked it into a ball in my palm.
Once the gel was in a ball, I pressed and molded it into my keyboard, targeting the spaces in between the keys where there were dust and crumbs. The gel did a good job of picking up the surface crumbs and dust without spreading them around or making any additional mess. I liked that it didn’t leave my hands feeling sticky and the gel didn’t have a strong scent.
However, I did need to add pressure when targeting smaller crumbs and dirt trapped deeper into the keyboard. That said, I would use this gel as a surface clean but not as a deep cleaning treatment.
This product has more than 19,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.1 out of 5-star rating.
The ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner
Next up, I tried the ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, available on Amazon.
The vacuum turns on with the push of a small button and has a rechargeable battery you can charge using a USB. The product is just 80mm x 60.5mm, according to Amazon’s product specifications, so it’s ideal for storing in small workspaces.
I tried using the vacuum to clean up makeup scraps – specifically shavings from sharpening a lip liner – as well as small scraps of paper and dustings of makeup powder.
The vacuum quietly and quickly picked up all of the scraps and powders on the table surface. Afterward, I cleaned it out by popping it open and dumping the trash particles into a garbage can.
This product has over 13,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.3 out of 5-star rating.
