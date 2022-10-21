Dress your pet up this Halloween with wicked-ly cute costumes for dogs, hamster, cats and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Dog and cat
Frisco Pig Dog & Cat Costume
Price: $14.99 • From: Frisco
Super cute pig design with embroidered details and a cute curly tail, just for your porky pet.
Frisco Front Walking Chef Dog & Cat Costume
Price: $17.99 • From: Frisco
Detailed design includes a frying pan in one hand and a spatula in the other.
Small animals
Petco Bootique Unicorn Lizard Costume
Sale: $4.00 • 49% SavingsPetcoOriginal: $7.99
Why should kiddos have all the fun trick or treating? Dress up your bearded dragon this year with this fabulous Unicorn Lizard Costume from Bootique. Your lizard mate will feel born to unicorn in this amazing headpiece!
Petco Bootique Detective Costume for Rabbits
Sale: $4.50 • 49% SavingsPetcoOriginal: $8.99
Your little clue chaser will love this Detective Costume for Rabbits from Bootique! A hook and loop closure makes it easy peasy to secure this costume for your sweet rabbit during trick or treating, photoshoots, or greeting little goblins.