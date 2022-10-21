Dress your pet up this Halloween with wicked-ly cute costumes for dogs, hamster, cats and more.

Scroll down to shop options from Chewy and Petco all under $22.

Dog and cat

California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume
California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume

Perfect for photo shoots, pet parades and Halloween dress-up.

Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume
Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume

Super cute frontwalking design turns your pet into a grandma, complete with a beehive hairdo.

STAR WARS X-WING FIGHTER Dog & Cat Costume
STAR WARS X-WING FIGHTER Dog & Cat Costume

Available in multiple sizes so you can find the perfect fit for your dog or kitty to get in on the action.

Editor's Picks

Frisco Pig Dog & Cat Costume
Frisco Pig Dog & Cat Costume

Super cute pig design with embroidered details and a cute curly tail, just for your porky pet.

Frisco Front Walking Chef Dog & Cat Costume
Frisco Front Walking Chef Dog & Cat Costume

Detailed design includes a frying pan in one hand and a spatula in the other.

Small animals

Petco Bootique Unicorn Lizard Costume
Petco Bootique Unicorn Lizard Costume

Why should kiddos have all the fun trick or treating? Dress up your bearded dragon this year with this fabulous Unicorn Lizard Costume from Bootique. Your lizard mate will feel born to unicorn in this amazing headpiece!

Petco Bootique Lobster Lizard Costume
Petco Bootique Lobster Lizard Costume

Dress up your bearded dragon this year with this fabulous Lobster Lizard Costume from Bootique. 

Petco Bootique Detective Costume for Rabbits
Petco Bootique Detective Costume for Rabbits

Your little clue chaser will love this Detective Costume for Rabbits from Bootique! A hook and loop closure makes it easy peasy to secure this costume for your sweet rabbit during trick or treating, photoshoots, or greeting little goblins.

Fish

Penn-Plax Mini Spooky Resin Variety Pack Fish Aquarium Ornament
Penn-Plax Mini Spooky Resin Variety Pack Fish Aquarium Ornament

The perfect set of ornaments to make your aquarium spooky this Halloween.

Sporn Haunted House Aquarium Ornament
Sporn Haunted House Aquarium Ornament

The perfect Halloween decoration for wet or dry environments.

Sporn Fish Coffin Bubbler Aquarium Ornament
Sporn Fish Coffin Bubbler Aquarium Ornament

Can be used in freshwater and saltwater environments!