After a game-winning performance against the Washington Commanders this weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles are officially on their way to Super Bowl LIX.
With the countdown to the big game underway, fans are getting ready to cheer the Birds on in what promises to be an epic rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mark your calendar for Sunday, February 9, as the Eagles take the field in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the 2025 Super Bowl. Whether you’ve been a die-hard fan for years or are just jumping into the excitement, now’s the perfect time to stock up on everything you need to support Philadelphia in style.
To help you gear up for game day, we’ve rounded up the best apparel, fan gear and party essentials that will let you celebrate the Eagles in full force. Check out our top picks below and get ready to bleed green as the countdown to Super Bowl 59 begins!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Eagles apparel
Philadelphia Eagles Graphic Oversized Sunday Crew
- $56
- $80
- Abercrombie & Fitch
Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Nike Game Player Jersey - Midnight Green
- $129.99
- Fanatics
Eagles accessories
Pets First NFL Philadelphia Eagles Tie Around Dog & Cat Bandana, Small/Medium
- $10.99
- Chewy
Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles #248 Fanatics Exclusive Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure
- $14.99
- Fanatics
WEAR By Erin Andrews x BaubleBar Philadelphia Eagles Enamel Hoop Earrings
- $44
- BaubleBar
Eagles party essentials and home decor
Philadelphia Eagles Pegasus 60” x 70” Plaid Steel Ultra Cozy Sherpa Blanket
- $49.99
- Fanatics