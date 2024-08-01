Pottery Barn has teamed up with Michael Graves Design to launch an accessible home furnishing collection.
The new line of offerings launches today and features functional pieces that enhance access and mobility at home without compromising style.
Michael Graves Design has been known to design adaptive products that are not only safe, but also deliver quality and attractive designs.
Many of the functional design elements of the Michael Graves Design for Pottery Barn collection incorporate concepts created after conducting ethnographic research across several communities, including adults aging in place as well as individuals with disabilities.
"Bringing together Pottery Barn's design leadership for beautiful, quality home furnishings, with Michael Graves Design's award-winning accessible design knowledge has enabled us to create a collection that harmoniously blends aesthetic appeal and functionality," said Pottery Barn president Monica Bhargava in a statement.
She continued, "Collaborating with Michael Graves Design has deepened our commitment to accessible designs with the goal of enhancing the lives of consumers living with disabilities, injuries or aging in place at home without sacrificing quality or style."
Throughout the new collection, you'll notice stylish bed frames with Pull & Roll side grips to support sitting as well as dressers with front, side and back grab rails to keep them from rolling off, minimize the need to bend over and reduce risks of falling.
There are also nightstands with raised edges to prevent items from rolling off as well as dresser seats that have been designed to provide convenient seating for dressing.
The full "Michael Graves Design for Pottery Barn" collection is available now on Pottery Barn's website and in select stores.
Scroll below to see and shop the new collection now.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.