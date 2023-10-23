goop Beauty has become a household name in the clean beauty industry since its launch in 2008.

The company's founder and CEO, Gwyneth Paltrow, has spent the last 15 years growing her empire of all things wellness, and now the brand has expanded its portfolio to a new consumer.

If you have been what the brand calls "goop-curious," the launch of good.clean.goop products could be the perfect way to experience the brand for the first time.

The new line is offered at more affordable prices ranging from $19.99 to $39.99, bringing goop to those who want to remain more budget-conscious.

"If you're curious about clean beauty -- or simply appreciate a hardworking cleanser -- good.clean.goop beauty is a brilliant place to start," Paltrow shared on the brand's site.

The line includes not only skin care but also body care and hair care. Scroll on to shop some picks from the line.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Healthy Aging Serum $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon good.clean.goop Beauty The Illuminator 10% Glycolic Toner $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Body Facial Exfoliating Scrub $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Naked Elixir Body Oil $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Body Smoother Replenishing Cream $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Wide-Awake Eye Serum $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon good.clean.goop beauty The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub $24.99 Amazon Shop Now