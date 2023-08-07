Since the first fridge was flung open on camera for "MTV Cribs" in the early aughts, audiences have been obsessed with seeing what's stocked inside lavish celebrity kitchens.
For Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the brushed stainless steel sub-zero appliance is the keeper of everything from milk alternatives and hot sauce to leftovers and beauty products.
Paltrow took followers on a "fridge tour" in a video recently posted to Goop's official Instagram page, showing some of the food and drinks she likes to keep stocked, including "the spectrum of milks in the old Faltrow-Martin household."
"I'm not gonna lie, I cleaned it up before I invited you in here," she said, before listing off the stuff she had on hand. "Heavy cream, there's half and half, there's regular milk, plus almond milk."
Unlike some celebs in the past, whose fridges have lacked in sustenance beyond beverages, Paltrow's fridge contained a plethora of products, including yogurts, leftover veggie burgers, and even some of her own brand's skin care serums and masks. She explained that keeping those items in the fridge was a great way to "help with depuffing" skin.
- 1
- 2March 18, 2020
- 3January 19, 2023
What's inside Gwyneth Paltrow's fridge?
Here's a handful of things spotted on the doors, shelves and drawers during Paltrow's fully stocked "fridge tour" -- complete with eight bottles of hot sauce condiments.
Top shelf: Drinks
Olipop probiotic sodas, multiple flavors
La Croix sparkling water, multiple flavors
Avaline canned wine
Harmless Harvest organic coconut water
Equitea iced tea
Fever Tree mixers
San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water, multiple sizes
Shelves: Dairy, various foods
Greek yogurt
Stonyfield yogurt
Horizon milk and heavy cream
Cocojune cultured coconut (yogurt alternative)
Bowls of fresh berries
Jarred bread and butter pickles
Losada jarred olives
Marinated goat cheese
Pitted Medjool dates
Fresh lemon juice
Rao's Specialty Foods basil pesto
Brown eggs
Door: Condiments and more
Organic Valley salted butter
Miyoko's cultured vegan butter
Bonne Maman fruit preserves
Less sodium soy sauce
Huy Fong chili garlic sauce
Cholula
Frank's RedHot
Sriracha
Tabasco
Mustards, various
Ketchup
Vegetarian mayonnaise
Athletic Greens Ultimate Daily supplements
Drawer
Leftover butter chicken
Leftover zucchini fritters
Leftover veggie burgers