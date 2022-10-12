While millions of shoppers are taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, a number of other retailers are offering similarly deep discounts worth checking out as well.

According to experts, shopping early for the holidays is the best way to save.

With stores like Walmart, Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond leading the charge, the next few days are sure to be filled with sales you won't want to pass up.

From home decor to tech deals, scroll on to shop 5 Prime Day adjacent sales happening now.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off until Oct. 12.

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide from Oct. 11-17.

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle Price : $231.41 • 36% Savings Brooklinen Original: $363 Shop Now

Brooklinen Down Comforter Price : $303.15 • 15% Savings Brooklinen Original: $359 Shop Now

The Container Store

The Container Store is offering an additional 15% off sitewide with code ENJOY15 until Oct. 12.

Macy's

Macy's if offering discounts across all categories until Oct. 12.

Macy's CK Women's Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat Price : $199 • 50% Savings Macy's Original: $400 Shop Now

Macy's Striped Turtleneck Poncho Sweater Price : $35.70 • 40% Savings Macy's Original: $59.50 Shop Now

Macy's Cashmere Mock-Neck Midi Dress Price : $171.75 • 25% Savings Macy's Original: $229 Shop Now

Walmart

Walmart is offering major rollbacks until Oct. 13.

Walmart Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer Price : $79 • 45% Savings Walmart Original: $145 Shop Now

Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band Price : $379 • 11% Savings Walmart Original: $429 Shop Now

Walmart Apple TV HD 32GB Price : $79 • 45% Savings Walmart Original: $144 Shop Now

