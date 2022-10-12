While millions of shoppers are taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, a number of other retailers are offering similarly deep discounts worth checking out as well.
With stores like Walmart, Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond leading the charge, the next few days are sure to be filled with sales you won't want to pass up.
From home decor to tech deals, scroll on to shop 5 Prime Day adjacent sales happening now.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off until Oct. 12.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer in RoseOriginal: $449.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Robot VacuumOriginal: $799.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SodaStream Terra Bubly Bundle Special EditionOriginal: $99.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino MakerOriginal: $199.99
Brooklinen
Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide from Oct. 11-17.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Price: $231.41 • 36% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $363
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Down Comforter
Price : $303.15 • 15% SavingsBrooklinenOriginal: $359
The Container Store
The Container Store is offering an additional 15% off sitewide with code ENJOY15 until Oct. 12.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Elfa White 80" Over The Door Rack SolutionOriginal: $124.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Elfa Narrow Pull-Out Cabinet Drawer WhiteOriginal: $44.99
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Elfa Platinum Wide Drawer SolutionOriginal: $184.99
Macy's
Macy's if offering discounts across all categories until Oct. 12.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
CK Women's Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat
Price: $199 • 50% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $400
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Striped Turtleneck Poncho Sweater
Price: $35.70 • 40% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $59.50
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cashmere Mock-Neck Midi Dress
Price: $171.75 • 25% SavingsMacy'sOriginal: $229
Walmart
Walmart is offering major rollbacks until Oct. 13.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Price: $79 • 45% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $145
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
Price: $379 • 11% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $429
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Apple TV HD 32GB
Price: $79 • 45% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $144
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Aostirmotor Electric Bicycles
Price: $869 • 10% SavingsWalmartOriginal: $969