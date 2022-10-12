While millions of shoppers are taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals, a number of other retailers are offering similarly deep discounts worth checking out as well.

According to experts, shopping early for the holidays is the best way to save.

With stores like Walmart, Macy's and Bed Bath & Beyond leading the charge, the next few days are sure to be filled with sales you won't want to pass up.

From home decor to tech deals, scroll on to shop 5 Prime Day adjacent sales happening now.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond is offering up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off until Oct. 12.

KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer in Rose
KitchenAid Mixer Artisan Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer in Rose

Price: $279.99 37% SavingsBed Bath &#38; Beyond

Original: $449.99
iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

Price: $599.99 25% SavingsBed Bath &#38; Beyond

Original: $799.99
SodaStream Terra Bubly Bundle Special Edition
SodaStream Terra Bubly Bundle Special Edition

Price: $59.99 40% SavingsBed Bath &#38; Beyond

Original: $99.99
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte &#38; Cappuccino Maker
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker

Price: $149.99 25% SavingsBed Bath &#38; Beyond

Original: $199.99
Brooklinen

Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide from Oct. 11-17.

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Price: $231.41 36% SavingsBrooklinen

Original: $363
Down Comforter
Down Comforter

Price : $303.15 15% SavingsBrooklinen

Original: $359
The Container Store

The Container Store is offering an additional 15% off sitewide with code ENJOY15 until Oct. 12.

Elfa White 80&#34; Over The Door Rack Solution
Elfa White 80" Over The Door Rack Solution

Price: $112.49 10% SavingsThe Container Store

Original: $124.99
Elfa Narrow Pull-Out Cabinet Drawer White
Elfa Narrow Pull-Out Cabinet Drawer White

Price: $40.49 10% SavingsThe Container Store

Original: $44.99
Elfa Platinum Wide Drawer Solution
Elfa Platinum Wide Drawer Solution

Price: $166.49 10% SavingsThe Container Store

Original: $184.99
Macy's

Macy's if offering discounts across all categories until Oct. 12.

CK Women&#39;s Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat
CK Women's Faux-Leather Trim Belted Wrap Coat

Price: $199 50% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $400
Striped Turtleneck Poncho Sweater
Striped Turtleneck Poncho Sweater

Price: $35.70 40% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $59.50
Cashmere Mock-Neck Midi Dress
Cashmere Mock-Neck Midi Dress

Price: $171.75 25% SavingsMacy&#39;s

Original: $229
Walmart

Walmart is offering major rollbacks until Oct. 13.

Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer
Chefman TurboFry Digital Touch Dual Basket Air Fryer

Price: $79 45% SavingsWalmart

Original: $145
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

Price: $379 11% SavingsWalmart

Original: $429
Apple TV HD 32GB
Apple TV HD 32GB

Price: $79 45% SavingsWalmart

Original: $144
Aostirmotor Electric Bicycles
Aostirmotor Electric Bicycles

Price: $869 10% SavingsWalmart

Original: $969
