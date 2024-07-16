If Amazon is your go-to for all of your essentials, Prime Day is the time to stock up on all of your favorites.
From July 16-17, Amazon Prime Day sales on everything from home essentials, like paper towels, toilet paper, and cleaning products, to beauty essentials, like shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen and hand soap.
For example, Crest 3D Whitestrips are currently on sale for $29.99, and Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion is 19% off. Plus, find Viva, Kleenex and Brawny paper towels at a discount.
Plus, find deals on Paper Mate pens, batteries, diapers and toothbrushes as well as travel essentials like reusable water bottles and the Conair handheld steamer.
Check it all out below!
Cleaning products
Seventh Generation Dish Soap Liquid Lavender Flower & Mint Scent Pack of 6
- $14.57
- $20.82
- Amazon
MRS. MEYER'S CLEAN DAY Liquid Dish Soap, Mint Scent 16 Fl Oz (Pack of 3)
- $10.86
- $14.48
- Amazon
Paper products
Viva Multi-Surface Cloth Paper Towels, 12 Triple Rolls, 165 Sheets Per Roll (2 Packs of 6)
- $27
- $33.45
- Amazon
Kleenex Hard Paper Towels (50606), with Premium Absorbency Pockets
- $56.94
- $81.49
- Amazon
Baby essentials
Amazon Brand - Mama Bear Gentle Touch Diapers, Hypoallergenic, Size 5, 132 Count (4 packs of 33), White
- $27.89
- $33.34
- Amazon
Home essentials
Paper Mate InkJoy Pens, Gel Pens, Fine Point (0.5 mm), Assorted, 14 Count
- $9.98
- $18.95
- Amazon
Beauty and bath essentials
Cetaphil Bar Soap, Deep Cleansing Face and Body Bar, Pack of 3
- $9.10
- $11.49
- Amazon
Everyone 3-in-1 Kids Soap, Body Wash, Bubble Bath, Shampoo, 32 Ounce (Pack of 2), Orange Squeeze
- $17.74
- $25.98
- Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
- $29.99
- $45.99
- Amazon