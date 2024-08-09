Trying to stay cool? Us too.
We're rounding up products to help you beat the heat this summer including a portable neck fan, a cooling sleep blanket and a clothing collection that "feels cool to the touch."
Continue below to shop!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Portable neck fan
Try a portable neck fan to stay cool on the go. This JISULIFE fan has more than 53,000 ratings, boasting 78 air outlets around the neck as well as a comfortable fit and low-noise design.
Cooling blanket
Stay cool while you sleep with this ZonLi blanket, available at Amazon. "Its surface features a diamond-shaped quilted design design that has been tested hundreds of times, and the interior is filled with hollow fiber, which is light, breathable, and just the right amount of fluffy," according to its product description.
Under Armour Iso-Chill Collection
Under Armour's Iso-Chill collection uses "flat yarn to disperse body heat and titanium dioxide to absorb UV energy," according to the brand's website. "This fabric doesn’t just keep you cooler, but actually feels cool to the touch."
Shop everything from T-shirts and long sleeves to shorts, caps, sneakers and more.