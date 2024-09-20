Two words have become nearly synonymous with fall: pumpkin spice.
The beloved combination of pumpkin, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon and clove has become an autumnal staple in our lattes, candles and even our skin care products. That rich pumpkin color is also everywhere in home décor and accessories.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is rounding up all things pumpkin spice from Voluspa's Japonica Spiced Pumpkin Latte Candle to Peter Thomas Roth's Pumpkin Enzyme Mask and Stanley's Pumpkin Spice tumbler collection.
There's also hand sanitizer, donut holes, lip balm and more.
Spiced pumpkin latte candle
This Voluspa candle has notes of kabocha pumpkin with warm spices, coconut milk and vanilla marshmallow.
Pumpkin spice donuts
Need a sweet treat? These delectable pumpkin spice donut holes are great morning, noon and night.
Stanley Quenchers
The beloved Stanley Quencher in an autumnal pumpkin-spice colorway.
"The Pumpkin Spice Café"
Cozy up in your favorite sweater and sink into this romantic mystery read.
The Pumpkin Spice Café: TikTok Made Me Buy It by Laurie Gilmore
- $14.48
- $18.99
- Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth's Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
For the ultimate fall spa night at home. The Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask claims to exfoliate, peel and polish for smooth, radiant skin.
Pumpkin spice lip balm
Nourish your lips with this leave-on lip treatment in your favorite fall scent.
Pout Hero Liquid Balm Lip Treatment in Pumpkin Spice Latte
- $26
- Thrive Causemetics
Pumpkin hand sanitizer
In our opinion, hand sanitizer should actually smell good. Cue this Touchland Spiced Pumpkin-Tini sanitizer with notes of pumpkin puree, cinnamon sugar, a hint of espresso and whipped cream.
Pumpkin spice sparkling water
Fall is just around the corner, and if you're a pumpkin spice fan, you won't want to miss the chance to try Aura Bora's Pumpkin Spice sparkling water. Besides being very hydrating, it is also sugar free, calorie free, vegan and gluten free! Ingredients include pumpkin flavor, cinnamon bark extract and clove extract. It's more refreshing than your seasonal PSL.
Pumpkin spice sheet masks
The weather is slowly changing and so will your skin routine. ESW's Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk mask is a great addition to add to your routine. The mask sheet features pumpkin extract, which helps reduce oil and breakouts. It is also made with cupro fabric that makes it compostable, and the packaging is recyclable, so you can treat yourself without the eco-waste.
ESW Beauty Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Calming Plant-Based Milk Mask Multipack (6pcs)
- $24.95
- Amazon
Pumpkin spice-infused maple syrup
You can't have pancakes without maple syrup, but have you heard of pumpkin spice maple syrup? Sur La Table has you covered with its Runamok Pumpkin Spice-Infused Maple Syrup. It's a must-have to elevate your pancake game this fall season.