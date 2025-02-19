Every year, Real Simple rounds up the best products to help you fall asleep faster and get better sleep.
We spend one-third of our lives sleeping, so Real Simple tested the latest and greatest gear and gadgets to share with readers.
Real Simple Editor-in-Chief Lauren Iannotti stopped by to share some of the team's top picks with "GMA".
Best pillow
"The Purple DreamLayer Pillow is under $200 -- a bit pricier, but so worth the investment," Iannotti said.
Best sheet sets
"The Boll & Branch Signature Vintage Washed Sheets impressed Real Simple's testers with their unique, ultra-soft feel before the first wash."
Boll & Branch Signature Vintage Washed Sheet Set, King with Standard Pillowcases
- $299
- Boll & Branch
Best mattress topper
"We love the Saatva Micro-Coil Mattress Topper because it's like buying a whole new mattress, but not nearly the same price," Iannotti shared.
Plus, "GMA" readers can enjoy 15% off your Saatva purchase of $250 or more. Valid through midnight ET on Feb. 26.
Best sleep alarm
"This is an all-in-one device that has bedside light, a dimmable clock, sunrise alarm ,and noise machine to help you wind down at night and wake up gently in the morning."
Best humidifier
"This compact machine earned high scores for its powerful steam output and user-friendly design, and it's ultra-quiet, so it's perfect to use when you're sleeping."
PureGuardian H980W 70-Hour Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, 1-Gallon
- $39.99
- Walmart
Best wearable
"This sleek wearable tracks everything from your sleep stages to your heart rate and daily activity."
Best comforter
"If you're looking for cloud-like comfort, the Brooklinen Lightweight Down Comforter is your go-to."