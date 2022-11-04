Madison LeCroy is getting ready for her wedding later this year with a bridal collaboration fit for any bride-to-be.

The "Southern Charm" reality star worked with apparel brand Beach Riot to launch a 13-piece capsule collection.

"We had so much fun creating this collection. They really got my vision for everything and made this process so exciting," LeCroy told "Good Morning America."

The pieces are great for multiple occasions, from a bachelorette party to a honeymoon and beyond.

"My favorite piece in the collection is the Say Yes Onesie, I feel it is so versatile. You can wear it in the airport, to yoga, or dress it up and throw on heels with a jacket," LeCroy said.

Scroll down to shop pieces from the trendy bridal collection now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

