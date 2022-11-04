Madison LeCroy is getting ready for her wedding later this year with a bridal collaboration fit for any bride-to-be.

The "Southern Charm" reality star worked with apparel brand Beach Riot to launch a 13-piece capsule collection.

"We had so much fun creating this collection. They really got my vision for everything and made this process so exciting," LeCroy told "Good Morning America."

The pieces are great for multiple occasions, from a bachelorette party to a honeymoon and beyond.

"My favorite piece in the collection is the Say Yes Onesie, I feel it is so versatile. You can wear it in the airport, to yoga, or dress it up and throw on heels with a jacket," LeCroy said.

Scroll down to shop pieces from the trendy bridal collection now.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Maven One Piece Ivory
Beach Riot

Maven One Piece Ivory

Price: $228   From: Beach Riot

Pearl Top Ivory
Beach Riot

Pearl Top Ivory

Price: $228   From: Beach Riot

I do Top Ivory
Beach Riot

I do Top Ivory

Price: $128   From: Beach Riot

Charm Bottom Ivory
Beach Riot

Charm Bottom Ivory

Price: $118   From: Beach Riot

Editor's Picks

Priscilla One Piece Ivory
Beach Riot

Priscilla One Piece Ivory

Price: $228   From: Beach Riot

Priscilla One Piece Black
Beach Riot

Priscilla One Piece Black

Price: $228   From: Beach Riot

Rae Top Ivory
Beach Riot

Rae Top Ivory

Price: $158   From: Beach Riot

Dakota Skirt Ivory
Beach Riot

Dakota Skirt Ivory

Price: $198   From: Beach Riot

MORE: Everything you need to know about the bridal bikini trend.

Say Yes Onesie Ivory
Beach Riot

Say Yes Onesie Ivory

Price: $208   From: Beach Riot

Say Yes Onesie Black
Beach Riot

Say Yes Onesie Black

Price: $208   From: Beach Riot

