Reformation has launched its first-ever sleepwear collection, and it's the perfect Mother's Day gift.
The brand launched a six-piece assortment featuring classic, comfortable silhouettes inspired by vintage sleepwear.
For example, the Lila Sleep Dress offers effortless elegance in soft, breathable fabric, ideal for pampering mom while she's having breakfast in bed. The Hazel Pajama Set combines comfort and style with its relaxed fit and chic design made for slow mornings.
Thoughtful, cozy and elevated, treat mom to a chic gift she'll never want to take off.
