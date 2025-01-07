Move over cold brew and matcha lattes, there's a new coffee trend in town -- but it's not really new at all.
The art of brewing espresso the old-fashioned way is making a major comeback, and the resurgence has coffee lovers trading in their high-tech machines for timeless, non-electric espresso makers that embody a slower, hands-on approach to brewing.
Part craft, part ritual and entirely Instagrammable, these traditional tools are making their way into kitchens everywhere, and with good reason:
- Nostalgia meets aesthetics: There's something romantic about the sound of a stovetop espresso maker bubbling away or the tactile feel of pressing grounds into a manual machine. Pair that with sleek, vintage-inspired designs, and you've got a coffee-making process that looks as good as it tastes.
- Simplicity in the chaos: In an era where technology permeates every aspect of life, unplugging -- even for coffee -- feels like a breath of fresh air. The ritualistic nature of these methods invites mindfulness and intentionality into your morning routine.
- Affordability: Traditional espresso makers are often far less expensive than their electric counterparts, making them a more accessible choice for coffee enthusiasts.
Below is a list of stovetop and traditional espresso makers (and must-have accessories) to help you brew your way to coffee bliss.
Bialetti Moka Express
The OG of stovetop espresso, the Bialetti Moka Express is an icon that's been around since 1933. It's made of aluminum with a classic octagonal shape that produces rich, velvety espresso in minutes. Available in 1-cup to 12-cup sizes, this is the ultimate entry point for retro coffee enthusiasts.
- $39.60
- $50
- Amazon
GROSCHE Milano Moka Pot
This budget-friendly alternative to the Bialetti offers a similar design with some modern touches, like an ergonomic handle that stays cool. Plus, it's available in a variety of colors, from classic silver to bold red, making it a perfect match for your kitchen aesthetic.
- $35
- $39.99
- Amazon
London Sip 3-cup Stainless Steel Espresso Maker
This stovetop espresso maker makes three cups of coffee and is compatible with any type of stove.
- $31.44
- QVC
Cafe Bustelo, Espresso Style Dark Roast Ground Coffee
A staple in Latin coffee culture, Bustelo Ground Coffee is renowned for its bold, rich flavor and aromatic intensity. Affordable and iconic, it's the perfect choice for both traditional brewing and experimenting with modern coffee creations.
- $6.24
- Walmart
Bellman Stovetop Milk Steamer 50SS
Love lattes and cappuccinos? This stovetop milk steamer helps you whip up frothy creations without an electric milk frother. It's a little pricier but worth it for latte art fans.
- $95
- Walmart
Marcus Samuelsson Espresso Cup Set of 4
Drink your espresso in style with this chic set of cups designed by legendary chef Marcus Samuelsson.
- $36
- West Elm
Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother
Give your coffee a whipped experience with this easy to use hand held frother.
- $14.99
- Amazon
Alessi Slow Coffee Set
This set includes a manual coffee grinder and pour over device to help you relish in those slow mornings
- $216
- $270
- Nordstrom
Cuisinart Coffee Grinder
Make fresh coffee in an instant with this automatic coffee grinder that lets you choose the coarseness level and holds enough beans for 32 cups.
- $49.99
- $59.95
- Amazon