Finding the perfect gifts for the little ones in your life this holiday season has never been more delightful.
From timeless classics to trendy must-haves, there's something for every child.
Jellycat's plush characters remain favorites, with their irresistibly soft, whimsical designs making them an instant cuddle companion. Play-Doh continues to spark creativity, offering endless hours of imaginative play.
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is bringing you a curation of the best of the best for the 2024 holiday season.
Whether you're a parent, an aunt or uncle, or a grandparent, these toys, alongside other trending favorites, are thoughtful, playful and oh-so-charming!
Jellycat
Known for creating irresistibly soft and whimsical plush toys, Jellycat creates cuddly companions that children -- and adults -- can't resist.
Yoto
The Yoto player is an innovative screen-free audio device that engages kids with stories, music and educational content, sparking imagination and learning.
Smiski
These glow-in-the-dark figurines bring a playful and mysterious touch, hiding in unexpected places and delighting kids and collectors alike.
Pop-A-Shot
The ultimate indoor basketball game, Pop-A-Shot combines friendly competition and endless fun for kids and adults of all ages.
Play-Doh
A timeless favorite, Play-Doh inspires creativity with its colorful, squishy dough, allowing kids to shape, mold and imagine to their hearts' content.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Noodle Party Playset for Kids 3 Years and Up with 5 Non-Toxic Colors
- $22.06
- Amazon
More 'GMA' picks
Tonies Disney's Frozen Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Disney's Cinderella
- $109.99
- $139.99
- Kohl's