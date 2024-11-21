Rita Moreno has long been a force to be reckoned with, both onscreen and off. Now, at 92 (soon to be 93!), the legendary actress and activist is getting a well-deserved tribute in the form of her very own Barbie doll.
The Rita Moreno Barbie, part of the Barbie Tribute Collection, is a glamorous nod to the EGOT winner's illustrious career and her fierce commitment to representation.
The doll wears a black and gold floor-length gown with intricate metallic detailing, opera-length black gloves and gold earrings inspired by her look at the 34th Oscars ceremony in 1962.
Barbie's announcement of the doll on Instagram captured why Moreno is such a powerful figure: "A voice for more voices 🌟 Rita Moreno has long been a star on-stage, and a heroine in real life."
The post highlights her historic achievement as the first Latina to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, and her tireless work advocating for better representation in Hollywood. It's a celebration of her accomplishments and her impact on future generations who see her as a beacon of hope and possibility.
The doll hit shelves Nov. 20, just in time for the holiday season and a few weeks before Moreno celebrates her 93rd birthday on Dec. 11.
Whether you're a Barbie collector, a Moreno super fan or someone who loves celebrating trailblazing women, this doll is more than just a keepsake -- it's a reminder of what can happen when you refuse to let barriers define you.
Moreno's legacy isn't just one of stunning performances and prestigious awards, it's one of breaking down walls, opening doors and inspiring countless others to do the same. Now, thanks to Barbie, she's got another accolade to add to the list.
Check it out below!
