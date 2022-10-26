If you are a Tarte cosmetic loyalist you know that the custom kit sale is spectacular.

Tarte is offering six full-sized products from the categories of lips, cheek, eyes, complexion, prep & set and mascara plus a fun makeup bag to carry it all in for $65 -- yes, $65 plus free shipping.

Whether you’re stocking up on your go-to products like the maracuja juicy lip, maneater mascara, or doing some early holiday shopping, the kit would retail at $200.

The sale runs until Oct. 28 and each shopper has a limit of three custom kits. The sale has sold out in the past so it's time to jump on the Tarte train now.

Scroll on to shop some of our viral Tarte favorites.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

