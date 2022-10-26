If you are a Tarte cosmetic loyalist you know that the custom kit sale is spectacular.

Tarte is offering six full-sized products from the categories of lips, cheek, eyes, complexion, prep & set and mascara plus a fun makeup bag to carry it all in for $65 -- yes, $65 plus free shipping.

Whether you’re stocking up on your go-to products like the maracuja juicy lip, maneater mascara, or doing some early holiday shopping, the kit would retail at $200.

The sale runs until Oct. 28 and each shopper has a limit of three custom kits. The sale has sold out in the past so it's time to jump on the Tarte train now.

Scroll on to shop some of our viral Tarte favorites.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

Tarte Maracuja juicy lip plump Price : $9 • 25% Savings Tarte Original: $12 Shop Now

