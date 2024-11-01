The 2024 Sephora Savings Event is officially here, and it's a beauty lover's dream.
Whether you're looking to get started on holiday gift shopping or looking forward to stocking up on your faves, now is the time to do it.
Sephora's annual sale is a great time to load up on everything from beauty essentials to new launches you've been looking to try.
What is the Sephora Savings Event?
The Sephora Savings Event offers discounts across all products for Sephora's Beauty Insider members.
When is the 2024 Sephora Savings Event
This year's sale kicks off Nov. 1, and runs through Nov. 11. Rouge members get early access and 20% off from Nov. 1-4, while VIB members and Insiders get 15% and 10% off, respectively, from Nov. 5-11.
All members can also enjoy 30% of Sephora Collection products during the entire event.
Shoppers can join the Beauty Insider program for free to access these savings, and the event includes in-store brand events and exclusive rewards for Rouge members.
What's the code for the Sephora Savings Event?
The code to access the sale is SAVINGS in-store and online (including Sephora at Kohl's locations).
Just ahead, you can see and shop some bestselling picks across categories including skin care, makeup, hair care and more.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Skin care
Makeup
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
- $32
- Sephora
Hair care
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna The Protective Type 5-in-1 Heat Protectant Styling Cream
- $28
- Sephora
Fragrance
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’40 Bom Dia Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
- $25
- Sephora
Bath and body
Nécessaire The Body Wash Santal - Therapeutic Treatment Cleanse With Epsom Salt + Minerals
- $25
- Sephora
Topicals Faded Brightening & Cleansing Body Bar for Uneven Skin Tone (2 Pack)
- $28
- Sephora