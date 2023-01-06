Get ready to "add to cart" -- Kim Kardashian's brand Skims is having a sale.

Right now, shop special prices on clothing, lounge and more, including the lounge shimmer slip dress, cozy knit robe, smoothing tank, knit legging and more.

As always, we recommend snagging your favorites before they sell out!

Check out our picks from the sale below.

SOFT LOUNGE SHIMMER LONG SLIP DRESS
Skims

SOFT LOUNGE SHIMMER LONG SLIP DRESS

Price: $62 20% SavingsSkims

Original: $78
Shop Now

COZY KNIT ROBE
Skims

COZY KNIT ROBE

Price: $98 23% SavingsSkims

Original: $128
Shop Now

COZY KNIT DRAWSTRING LEGGING
Skims

COZY KNIT DRAWSTRING LEGGING

Price: $54 38% SavingsSkims

Original: $88
Shop Now

SOFT SMOOTHING TANK
Skims

SOFT SMOOTHING TANK

Price: $30 21% SavingsSkims

Original: $38
Shop Now

ESSENTIAL SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT
Skims

ESSENTIAL SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT

Price: $46 32% SavingsSkims

Original: $68
Shop Now

ESSENTIAL T-SHIRT BODYSUIT
Skims

ESSENTIAL T-SHIRT BODYSUIT

Price: $48 33% SavingsSkims

Original: $72
Shop Now

NEW VINTAGE SCOOP NECK TANK
Skims

NEW VINTAGE SCOOP NECK TANK

Price: $28 26% SavingsSkims

Original: $38
Shop Now

SOFT SMOOTHING SHORT
Skims

SOFT SMOOTHING SHORT

Price: $24 25% SavingsSkims

Original: $32
Shop Now

ESSENTIAL MOCK NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT
Skims

ESSENTIAL MOCK NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT

Price: $46 32% SavingsSkims

Original: $68
Shop Now

STRETCH SATIN SCOOP NECK BRALETTE
Skims

STRETCH SATIN SCOOP NECK BRALETTE

Price: $24 50% SavingsSkims

Original: $48
Shop Now

SLEEP PANT
Skims

SLEEP PANT

Price: $32 44% SavingsSkims

Original: $58
Shop Now

SILK WIDE LEG SLEEP PANT
Skims

SILK WIDE LEG SLEEP PANT

Price: $76 44% SavingsSkims

Original: $138
Shop Now

SILK SLEEP ROBE
Skims

SILK SLEEP ROBE

Price: $129 50% SavingsSkims

Original: $258
Shop Now

FULL CONTROL TIGHTS
Skims

FULL CONTROL TIGHTS

Price: $34 29% SavingsSkims

Original: $48
Shop Now

STRETCH RIB THONG
Skims

STRETCH RIB THONG

Price: $8 69% SavingsSkims

Original: $26
Shop Now