Get ready to "add to cart" -- Kim Kardashian's brand Skims is having a sale.

Right now, shop special prices on clothing, lounge and more, including the lounge shimmer slip dress, cozy knit robe, smoothing tank, knit legging and more.

As always, we recommend snagging your favorites before they sell out!

Check out our picks from the sale below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Skims SOFT LOUNGE SHIMMER LONG SLIP DRESS Price : $62 • 20% Savings Skims Original: $78 Shop Now

Skims COZY KNIT ROBE Price : $98 • 23% Savings Skims Original: $128 Shop Now

Skims COZY KNIT DRAWSTRING LEGGING Price : $54 • 38% Savings Skims Original: $88 Shop Now

Skims SOFT SMOOTHING TANK Price : $30 • 21% Savings Skims Original: $38 Shop Now

Skims ESSENTIAL SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT Price : $46 • 32% Savings Skims Original: $68 Shop Now

Skims ESSENTIAL T-SHIRT BODYSUIT Price : $48 • 33% Savings Skims Original: $72 Shop Now

Skims NEW VINTAGE SCOOP NECK TANK Price : $28 • 26% Savings Skims Original: $38 Shop Now

Skims SOFT SMOOTHING SHORT Price : $24 • 25% Savings Skims Original: $32 Shop Now

Skims ESSENTIAL MOCK NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT Price : $46 • 32% Savings Skims Original: $68 Shop Now

Skims STRETCH SATIN SCOOP NECK BRALETTE Price : $24 • 50% Savings Skims Original: $48 Shop Now

Skims SLEEP PANT Price : $32 • 44% Savings Skims Original: $58 Shop Now

Skims SILK WIDE LEG SLEEP PANT Price : $76 • 44% Savings Skims Original: $138 Shop Now

Skims SILK SLEEP ROBE Price : $129 • 50% Savings Skims Original: $258 Shop Now

Skims FULL CONTROL TIGHTS Price : $34 • 29% Savings Skims Original: $48 Shop Now

