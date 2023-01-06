Right now, shop special prices on clothing, lounge and more, including the lounge shimmer slip dress, cozy knit robe, smoothing tank, knit legging and more.
As always, we recommend snagging your favorites before they sell out!
Check out our picks from the sale below.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
SOFT LOUNGE SHIMMER LONG SLIP DRESS
Price: $62 • 20% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $78
COZY KNIT ROBE
Price: $98 • 23% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $128
COZY KNIT DRAWSTRING LEGGING
Price: $54 • 38% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $88
SOFT SMOOTHING TANK
Price: $30 • 21% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $38
ESSENTIAL SCOOP NECK BODYSUIT
Price: $46 • 32% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $68
ESSENTIAL T-SHIRT BODYSUIT
Price: $48 • 33% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $72
NEW VINTAGE SCOOP NECK TANK
Price: $28 • 26% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $38
SOFT SMOOTHING SHORT
Price: $24 • 25% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $32
ESSENTIAL MOCK NECK SLEEVELESS BODYSUIT
Price: $46 • 32% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $68
STRETCH SATIN SCOOP NECK BRALETTE
Price: $24 • 50% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $48
SLEEP PANT
Price: $32 • 44% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $58
SILK WIDE LEG SLEEP PANT
Price: $76 • 44% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $138
SILK SLEEP ROBE
Price: $129 • 50% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $258
FULL CONTROL TIGHTS
Price: $34 • 29% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $48
STRETCH RIB THONG
Price: $8 • 69% SavingsSkimsOriginal: $26