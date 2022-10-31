By now, you've probably done a fair amount of shopping for new fall home and wardrobe additions.
But for those pieces you haven't found yet, we recommend checking out Nordstrom's latest sale.
Right now, select fall styles are up to 60% off, including items in categories like women and men's clothing, shoes, beauty and home.
For example, find discounted Barefoot Dreams socks, Sam Edelman boots, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, UGG slingback sandals, Free People cardigans, and more.
Shop all of our picks from the sale by category below!
Apparel
1.State Variegated Cables Crew Sweater in Latte Heather
Price: $62.30 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $89
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks in Stone/White
Price: $13.50 • 10% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $15
Free People Women's Dare to Dream Rib Cotton Blend Cardigan
Price: $82.80 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $138
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Price: $99.90 • 44% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $180
Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Price: $82.80 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $138
Madewell Chunky Merino Wool Cuff Beanie
Price: $17.97 • 52% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $38
Good American Slim Fit Crop Jeans
Price: $68 • 59% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $166
Madewell Gingham Check Embroidered Top
Price: $49.20 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $82
Maje Galaxy Wool & Nylon Coat with Faux Fur Trim
Price: $584.50 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $835
Beauty
Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation, 1 oz
Price: $58.65 • 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $69
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
Price: $40.80 • 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $48
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Price: $20.40 to $34 • 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $24 to $40
MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick D For Danger (M)
Price: $17.85 • 14% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $21
Shiseido The Makeup Eyelash Curler
Price: $19.55 • 14% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $23
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne, 1 oz
Price: $68 • 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $80
Shoes and accessories
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot in Frontier Brown
Price: $127.50 • 25% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $170
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper in Caribou
Price: $68.99 • 23% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $90
Zella Lifestyle Lace-Up Knit Sneaker
Price: $29.98 to $45.99 • 38% to 60% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $74.95 to $74.95
Cole Haan Valley Bootie
Price: $119.99 • 40% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $200
Tory Burch McGraw Small Stripe Bucket Bag
Price: $278.60 • 29% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $398
Reiss Adaline Crystal Clutch
Price: $136.50 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $195
Home
All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Price: $48.99 • 30% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $69.99
Balsam Hill Country Farm Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Tree
Price: $149 to $219 • 4% to 11% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $169 to $229
Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland
Price: $75 to $279 • 12% to 41% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $129 to $319
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle
Price: $55.25 • 15% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $65
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Price: $22 • 31% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $32
Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs
Price: $64 • 20% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $80
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
Price: $250 • 34% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $380
Schott Zwiesel Tritan Modo Set of 4 Champagne Flutes
Price: $36.37 • 29% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $51.80