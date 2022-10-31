By now, you've probably done a fair amount of shopping for new fall home and wardrobe additions.

But for those pieces you haven't found yet, we recommend checking out Nordstrom's latest sale.

Right now, select fall styles are up to 60% off, including items in categories like women and men's clothing, shoes, beauty and home.

For example, find discounted Barefoot Dreams socks, Sam Edelman boots, Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk foundation, UGG slingback sandals, Free People cardigans, and more.

Shop all of our picks from the sale by category below!

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Apparel

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
1.State Variegated Cables Crew Sweater in Latte Heather
Nordstrom

1.State Variegated Cables Crew Sweater in Latte Heather

Price: $62.30 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $89
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks in Stone/White
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks in Stone/White

Price: $13.50 10% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $15
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Free People Women&#39;s Dare to Dream Rib Cotton Blend Cardigan
Nordstrom

Free People Women's Dare to Dream Rib Cotton Blend Cardigan

Price: $82.80 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $138
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket
Nordstrom

Bernardo Hooded Quilted Water Repellent Jacket

Price: $99.90 44% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $180
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Price: $82.80 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $138
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell Chunky Merino Wool Cuff Beanie
Nordstrom

Madewell Chunky Merino Wool Cuff Beanie

Price: $17.97 52% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $38
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Good American Slim Fit Crop Jeans
Nordstrom

Good American Slim Fit Crop Jeans

Price: $68 59% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $166
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Madewell Gingham Check Embroidered Top
Nordstrom

Madewell Gingham Check Embroidered Top

Price: $49.20 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $82
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maje Galaxy Wool &#38; Nylon Coat with Faux Fur Trim
Nordstrom

Maje Galaxy Wool & Nylon Coat with Faux Fur Trim

Price: $584.50 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $835
Shop Now

Beauty

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation, 1 oz
Nordstrom

Armani Beauty Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation, 1 oz

Price: $58.65 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $69
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation
Nordstrom

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Liquid Makeup Foundation

Price: $40.80 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $48
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder
Nordstrom

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Price: $20.40 to $34 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $24 to $40
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick D For Danger (M)
Nordstrom

MAC Cosmetics Matte Lipstick D For Danger (M)

Price: $17.85 14% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $21
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shiseido The Makeup Eyelash Curler
Nordstrom

Shiseido The Makeup Eyelash Curler

Price: $19.55 14% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $23
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Jo Malone London English Pear &#38; Freesia Cologne, 1 oz
Nordstrom

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne, 1 oz

Price: $68 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $80
Shop Now

Shoes and accessories

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot in Frontier Brown
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Laguna Waterproof Lug Sole Chelsea Boot in Frontier Brown

Price: $127.50 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $170
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper in Caribou
Nordstrom

UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper in Caribou

Price: $68.99 23% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $90
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Zella Lifestyle Lace-Up Knit Sneaker
Nordstrom

Zella Lifestyle Lace-Up Knit Sneaker

Price: $29.98 to $45.99 38% to 60% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $74.95 to $74.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cole Haan Valley Bootie
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Valley Bootie

Price: $119.99 40% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $200
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tory Burch McGraw Small Stripe Bucket Bag
Nordstrom

Tory Burch McGraw Small Stripe Bucket Bag

Price: $278.60 29% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $398
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Reiss Adaline Crystal Clutch
Nordstrom

Reiss Adaline Crystal Clutch

Price: $136.50 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $195
Shop Now

Home

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
All-Clad 8-Inch &#38; 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Nordstrom

All-Clad 8-Inch & 10-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Price: $48.99 30% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $69.99
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Balsam Hill Country Farm Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Tree
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Country Farm Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Tree

Price: $149 to $219 4% to 11% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $169 to $229
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland
Nordstrom

Balsam Hill Outdoor Pre-Lit Berry Burst Garland

Price: $75 to $279 12% to 41% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $129 to $319
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle
Nordstrom

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle

Price: $55.25 15% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $65
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte

Price: $22 31% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $32
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs
Nordstrom

Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs

Price: $64 20% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $80
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven
Nordstrom

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

Price: $250 34% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $380
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Schott Zwiesel Tritan Modo Set of 4 Champagne Flutes
Nordstrom

Schott Zwiesel Tritan Modo Set of 4 Champagne Flutes

Price: $36.37 29% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $51.80
Shop Now