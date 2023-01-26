We love a Nordstrom haul.

This week, “Good Morning America” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto is shopping at Nordstrom for all of the latest 2023 trends.

For example, find wide-leg jeans, bright cardigans and kitten heels all in one place.

Check out Lori’s finds below!

Denim

At Nordstrom, talk to a personal stylist to find your next pair of go-to denim. Bergamotto explains that her stylist pointed out two-tone denim, baggy fits and wide-legged jeans for 2023.

Topshop Baggy Straight Leg Nonstretch Denim Jeans
Price: $29.60 60% SavingsNordstrom

FRAME Paneled High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Price: $258   From: Nordstrom

CLOSED Fayna Colorblock High Waist Balloon Organic Cotton Jeans
Price: $365   From: Nordstrom

Topshop Ripped Straight Leg Dad Jeans
Price: $80   From: Nordstrom

Good American Good &#39;90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Price: $145   From: Nordstrom

Customizable pieces

“The cardigan is here to stay for 2023,” Bergamotto says. “he difference is it's a little tighter, a little bit more cropped [and in] bold colors. That is why I'm obsessed with this one from Halogen. I love it so much that I'm going to put my initials on it.

Nordstrom has a “personalization section,” Bergamotto continues. “This is great not just for yourself, but also for gifts. You can get embroidery or chain stitching on stuffed animals on pillows. You can get fabric painting or vinyl heat press on leather on bags. You can even get jewelry engraved.”

Check your local Nordstrom to inquire about this service.

Halogen Rib Cardigan
Price: $89   From: Nordstrom

Jellycat Medium Bashful Bunny Stuffed Animal
Price: $25   From: Nordstrom

Monica Vinader Mini Petal Teardrop Pendant Charm
Price: $70   From: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Price: $37.50 to $75 50% SavingsNordstrom

Women’s shoes

Nordstrom has a wide variety of designers, trends, price points and sizes to choose from in the shoe department. 2023 “is all about that tiny kitten heel,” Bergamotto explains.

Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump, Pink
Price: $59.95   From: Nordstrom

Open Edit Cammie Slingback Pump, Green
Price: $59.95   From: Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Western Boot
Price: $269.95   From: Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Caviar Platform Sandal
Price: $159.95   From: Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Leon Ankle Strap Sandal
Price: $99.90 33% SavingsNordstrom

Larroude Dolly Platform Bootie
Price: $475   From: Nordstrom

Kids

“We can't forget about the kids. They also offer this adorable first Walkers program where they'll measure your toddler's growing foot so that they're in the perfect size,” Bergamotto says.

Stride Rite &#39;Artie&#39; Sneaker
Price: $52   From: Nordstrom

See Kai Run Ryder II FlexiRun Sneaker
Price: $50   From: Nordstrom

See Kai Run Lucci Sneaker
Price: $50   From: Nordstrom

See Kai Run Kristin Sneaker
Price: $48   From: Nordstrom

Stride Rite Lucianne Soft Motion Mary Jane
Price: $50   From: Nordstrom

