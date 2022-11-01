Everything from shirts and sweaters to dresses, overalls and outerwear is on sale right now at Faherty.
"Inspired by the sun, Faherty is a family brand all about great quality, legendary comfort and good vibes," the brand's website reads.
The sale is offering shoppers up to 40% off, and includes the Naomi top, a flowy white (or striped) blouse with full sleeves and a button front. It's ideal for future summer nights but also layered beneath a fall blazer. There's also the Brights Cuddle Sweater, which is made from yarn sourced from Italy, Faherty's website states. The sweater features a cropped silhouette and a crew neckline.
The Downtown Wool Coat is also on sale for 40% off. It's made from 60% wool and has a fun pop of color with a striped interior lining. Wear it over a sweater with jeans or over a cozy sweater-dress all season long.
Check out all of our picks from the sale below, and get shopping.
Tops
Naomi Top
Price: $89 • 30% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $128
Brights Cuddle Sweater
Price: $109 • 52% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $228
Cuddle Striped Crew
Price: $99 • 56% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $228
Indio Shirt
Price: $109 • 31% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $158
Harper Top
Price: $59 • 62% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $158
Outerwear
Downtown Wool Coat
Price: $299 • 39% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $498
Aster Wool Blanket Coat
Price: $299 • 30% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $428
Montana Moto Coat
Price: $149 • 39% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $248
Chalet Puffer Coat
Price: $154 • 61% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $398
Accessories
Icelyn Fairisle Scarf
Price: $79 • 38% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $128
Frost Scarf
Price: $79 • 38% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $128
Frost Mittens
Price: $69 • 21% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $88
Dresses and jumpsuits
Somerset Dress
Price: $99 • 61% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $258
Ursa Fairisle Dress
Price: $219 • 44% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $398
Toluca Dress
Price: $179 • 30% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $258
Emma Slip Dress
Price: $99 • 44% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $178
Mandy Linen Smocked Jumpsuit
Price: $159 • 30% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $228
Bottoms
Legend Rib Roscoe Pant
Price: $49 • 61% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $128
Utility Midi Skirt
Price: $99 • 33% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $148
Scarlet Sweater Pant
Price: $99 • 33% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $148
Orion Velvet Pant
Price: $79 • 46% SavingsFahertyOriginal: $148