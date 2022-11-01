Everything from shirts and sweaters to dresses, overalls and outerwear is on sale right now at Faherty.

"Inspired by the sun, Faherty is a family brand all about great quality, legendary comfort and good vibes," the brand's website reads.

The sale is offering shoppers up to 40% off, and includes the Naomi top, a flowy white (or striped) blouse with full sleeves and a button front. It's ideal for future summer nights but also layered beneath a fall blazer. There's also the Brights Cuddle Sweater, which is made from yarn sourced from Italy, Faherty's website states. The sweater features a cropped silhouette and a crew neckline.

The Downtown Wool Coat is also on sale for 40% off. It's made from 60% wool and has a fun pop of color with a striped interior lining. Wear it over a sweater with jeans or over a cozy sweater-dress all season long.

Check out all of our picks from the sale below, and get shopping.

Tops

Faherty Naomi Top Price : $89 • 30% Savings Faherty Original: $128 Shop Now

Faherty Brights Cuddle Sweater Price : $109 • 52% Savings Faherty Original: $228 Shop Now

Faherty Cuddle Striped Crew Price : $99 • 56% Savings Faherty Original: $228 Shop Now

Faherty Indio Shirt Price : $109 • 31% Savings Faherty Original: $158 Shop Now

Faherty Harper Top Price : $59 • 62% Savings Faherty Original: $158 Shop Now

Outerwear

Faherty Downtown Wool Coat Price : $299 • 39% Savings Faherty Original: $498 Shop Now

Faherty Aster Wool Blanket Coat Price : $299 • 30% Savings Faherty Original: $428 Shop Now

Faherty Montana Moto Coat Price : $149 • 39% Savings Faherty Original: $248 Shop Now

Faherty Chalet Puffer Coat Price : $154 • 61% Savings Faherty Original: $398 Shop Now

Accessories

Faherty Icelyn Fairisle Scarf Price : $79 • 38% Savings Faherty Original: $128 Shop Now

Faherty Frost Scarf Price : $79 • 38% Savings Faherty Original: $128 Shop Now

Faherty Frost Mittens Price : $69 • 21% Savings Faherty Original: $88 Shop Now

Dresses and jumpsuits

Faherty Somerset Dress Price : $99 • 61% Savings Faherty Original: $258 Shop Now

Faherty Ursa Fairisle Dress Price : $219 • 44% Savings Faherty Original: $398 Shop Now

Faherty Toluca Dress Price : $179 • 30% Savings Faherty Original: $258 Shop Now

Faherty Emma Slip Dress Price : $99 • 44% Savings Faherty Original: $178 Shop Now

Faherty Mandy Linen Smocked Jumpsuit Price : $159 • 30% Savings Faherty Original: $228 Shop Now

Bottoms

Faherty Legend Rib Roscoe Pant Price : $49 • 61% Savings Faherty Original: $128 Shop Now

Faherty Utility Midi Skirt Price : $99 • 33% Savings Faherty Original: $148 Shop Now

Faherty Scarlet Sweater Pant Price : $99 • 33% Savings Faherty Original: $148 Shop Now

