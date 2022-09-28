Eloquii, a fashion retailer for sizes 14-28, recently launched an entirely new brand the newly engaged will love: Bridal by Eloquii.

"As we saw more customers wearing different ELOQUII styles for their wedding day, it became clear our customers wanted a bridal line and we knew that we could deliver in our signature way. They trust our incredible fit, sophisticated design, quality and expertise in dresses," Eloquii Mariah Chase said in a press release.

The resulting collection features more than 50 styles and accessories for every bride. There are statement gowns, slip dresses, jumpsuits, and more. Plus, everything is under $900.

Shop for your wedding day, your bachelorette, your bridal shower and all other wedding-related events below!

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Mixed Tulle Gown Price: $699 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Corset Gown With Bubble Skirt Price: $499 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Sequin Gown With Detachable Skirt Price: $599 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Pearl Cuff Gown Price: $299 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Mesh Applique Gown Price: $499 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Flare Sleeve Jumpsuit Price: $139 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Tie Shoulder Dress Price: $129 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Corseted Tiered Dress Price: $159 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Floral Mini Dress Price: $199 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Mini Dress With Puff Sleeve Cape Price: $159 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Tulle Pleated Top Price: $119 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Wide Leg Pant Price: $99 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII One Button Blazer Price: $139 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Ruched Tea Length Dress Price: $119 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

Eloquii Bridal by ELOQUII Pearl Embellished Tulle Glove Price: $39 • From: Eloquii Shop Now

