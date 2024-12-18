Are you still shopping for toys to gift this holiday? The Toy Insider Editor-in-Chief Marissa Silva has you covered.
The 19th Annual Toy Insider holiday gift guide features the best toys and games for all the kids on your list. The guide is carefully curated to take the guesswork out of gifting with organized browsing selections for babies, toddlers, big kids and tweens!
You can also pick from The Toy Insider's Hot 20 picks and a special category, STEM 10, for the fledgling scientist in your life. To get you started on your shopping journey, we've compiled a curated toy list for Disney fans, kids who love tech and a fun game for the whole family.
Keep scrolling for more!
For Disney kids
If your Disney kid loves movies like "Lilo & Stitch" and "Moana," try gifting them plushes or dolls of their favorite characters.
This Stitch plush from WOW! Stuff stands 18 inches tall, boasts over 100 action and sound combinations to create lifelike interactions, and is great for any kid age 6 or above.
With "Moana 2" out and a hit with kids, the Moana doll -- who sings "We're Back" and says 15 storytelling phrases -- and her companion, Heihei, are a perfect way to make kids ages 3 and up happy this holiday.
For tech kids
Tech-savvy kids will appreciate toys that inspire and encourage them to pursue their dreams now and in the future, as well as fun gaming systems that let them blow off steam after a long day of studying.
The HUE Animation studio is great for filmmakers in the making (ages 7 and up) thanks to its camera with an integrated microphone, easy-to-use stop motion software (Windows and macOS), a 64-page full-color book of animation, a mini stage with background, printable activities and sound effects.
A Nintendo Switch remains one of this year's big gift items, so give it to any kid over the age of 6 who enjoys exploring new games and challenges, whether at home or on the go.
For the whole family
Cut down on screen time and bond with the whole family when you gift kids the Flying Squirrels Feeder Frenzy board game. It encourages healthy competition and is loads of fun for everyone, which is great for winter breaks, game nights and beyond.
