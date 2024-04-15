Family board games have always been a great way to bring everyone together, especially now that screen time takes over so much of our lives.

To get your kids, friends, and even partner engaged, try grabbing a new and exciting board or card game, or pick up something classic that reels them in with nostalgia!

Take Monopoly or UNO for example: They're endlessly re-playable, still as fun as they were decades ago and they're still super affordable -- even less than a cup of good coffee in some cases.

We've separated the games out by options that are great for all ages, which includes little kids, as well as games for older kids and adults that will win over a teen party or cocktail night just as easily.

Whether you're looking to instill a no-screen-time evening once a week or host a soiree for all your besties, keep scrolling to see which games we think you'll love.

Best family board & card games for all ages

They say the classics never go out of style, and when it comes to these oldie-but-goodie family games, we have to agree! Introduce your kids to these favorites or grab them for yourself to get a nostalgic rush on your next game night.

28% off amazon Hasbro Gaming Connect 4 The top-selling board game on Amazon is a classic you've likely played and loved: Connect 4. It's easy to learn for anyone over six years old, and since it's a two-player game, it can help with one-on-one bonding for parents and their children. It also helps build manual dexterity and is fun for all ages and skill levels. $8.63

40% off Amazon Mattel Games ​Giant UNO Card Game for Kids, Adults & Family Night, Oversized Cards & Customizable Wild Cards for 2-10 Players It's the UNO game you know and love, now with giant cards that are three times bigger than the original! This makes them easier to see and less likely to blow away if you're playing at the beach or in a park, and the wild cards are customizable for a unique challenge. This set has added accessbility as well thanks to symbols on certain cards that allow anyone with colorblindness an equal shot at winning. $11.99

Walmart Candy Land Preschool No Reading Required Board Game for Kids and Family Ages 3 and Up, 2 to 4 Players For many, Candlyland was their introduction to the joy of board games. Pass that fun onto your kids with the fun characters, easy rules, quick playtime and under-$10 price. Reading isn't required since it's a picture-based game, so even the littlest kids can get in on the fun. And since it's available at Walmart, you can add it to your normal grocery order and pick up today! $8.44 Walmart Shop Now

23% off Amazon Hasbro Gaming Trouble Board Game for Kids Ages 5 and Up 2-4 Players With Trouble, the fun is instant thanks to the super-fun pop-o-matic bubble that keeps your dice in place and pegs that help you pop around the board -- both of which appeal to hands-on learners. Perfect for school-age children and adults alike, this makes a great way to shake off excess energy in the evenings before dinner. $9.12

Amazon Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition If you, like so many parents, live in a Bluey household now, try this special edition of Monopoly Junior to get your kids' favorite cartoon dog involved in strategic, educational game time. Junior editions of Monopoly are a streamlined version of the original, so you'll have as much fun as you always have while kids as young as five can also grasp the game. $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hasbro Gaming Mouse Trap Kids Board Game Work on those engineering and spatial skills with Mouse Trap, the game where you build the trap yourself while trying to prevent getting caught. This makes a great gift for kids over six years old due to some parts that can pose choking hazards, but it's also fun for adults, too. $24.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Hasbro Gaming Hi Ho! Cherry-O Board Game for 2 to 4 Players Kids Ages 3 and Up (Amazon Exclusive) While it may not be the most exciting game for grown-ups, this adorable game features fruit baskets your little ones can fill while simultaneously learning valuable basic math skills. The colors, shapes and gathering involved help pre-schoolers stay focused while they race to see who fills their basket first. $11.99 Amazon Shop Now

Best games for older kids, teens & adults

These games are still family-friendly but with added challenges that keep it interesting for expanding minds. Try them out for screen-free night with your pre-teen or teenage children, or bring them out at a party to draw your friends in for a fun evening.

26% off Amazon Catan Board Game Catan is a beloved resource management game that provides plenty of challenges for growing and mature players alike. It takes less than 15 minutes to learn the fundamentals, then you're enveloped in an average hour-long game filled with high-stakes decision making that allows for creative and analytical thought processes. In addition to this base board game, players who fall in love with the Catan universe will be able to buy expansion packs to up the ante, offering endless opportunity for family fun. $43.97

20% off Amazon CGE Czech Games Edition Codenames Boardgame With more than 30,000 ratings and an average 4.8-star review, Codenames is one of the most popular games on the market thanks to its quick 15-minute playtime and ability to get a party going for two to eight players -- even more if you're working in teams. Grab this for a teen sleepover or cocktail party with friends to keep the energy up throughout the night. $19.94

21% off Amazon Wavelength: The Party Game Show in a Box Wavelength is appropriate for all ages, but the sophisticated packaging and innovative gameplay make it a fun new option for kids and teens who feel like they've outgrown Candyland but still enjoy board games. You can play with anywhere from two to 12 people so it's perfect for parties, and the game claims to take five seconds to set up, one minute to learn and 30 minutes to play -- quick, simple and fun for everyone. $31.49

26% off Amazon Ticket to Ride Board Game | Family Board Game Competitive and fast-paced, Ticket to Ride lets players scramble to build train lines across notable American cities while collecting train cards along the way to win the game. This game offers endless replay options and fun, with each game lasting 30 to 60 minutes and accomodating two to five players. $43.97

15% off Amazon Pandemic Board Game Strategy and cooperation are the keys to playing Pandemic, which makes it ideal for teaching growing kids and teens the benefits of teamwork. The players must work together to save the population from four diseases threatening to ravage the globe, and the average game lasts 45 minutes so you can get in-depth with the gameplay without sacrificing multiple hours to one round. $33.95

Uncommon Goods NYC Skyline Chess Chess players young and old will appreciate the updated game pieces modeled after stalwart NYC buildings like The Guggenheim, One World Trade and even tiny brownstones for pawns. The higher price point also makes this a luxurious housewarming gift -- especially if the new spot in is in the five boroughs -- and the set comes in a variety of cities around the world, making it easy to start a global collection. $128 Uncommon Goods Shop Now