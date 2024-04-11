Here's something we didn't see coming this year --- Pringles footwear!
Pringles has partnered with Crocs for a limited-edition collection combining flavor and fashion.
The Pringles x Crocs collection features three fan-favorite Crocs styles: boots, clogs, and slides.
Plus, five Pringles-themed Jibbitz Charms to enhance your new shoes.
Pringles is even introducing a limited-edition Crocs-inspired flavor.
The first people in the United States to purchase the boot will receive a can of Pringles Croc-Tail Party while supplies last.
"We brought the flavor of this vibrant partnership to life — literally, with Pringles Croc-Tail Party — and with a collection that allows fans to express their taste in snacks and fashion," Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, said in a press release.
The collection will be available to shop starting April 16 at 12 pm EST.