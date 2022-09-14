It's Eloquii's biggest sale of the season, and that means it's time to plan out your fall wardrobe and find new pieces you may want to add into the mix.
The sale features 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off when you spend $125 or more using code BIGDEAL. Fall pieces start at just $19. But hurry -- this sale lasts one day only.
We're eyeing pieces like the cross-front midi dress, perfect for both the office and date night. There's also a gorgeous brown belted cardigan dress that screams fall and plenty of tops and blouses you're sure to love.
Check out our picks from the sale below!
Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
$25 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Square Neck Ribbed Top
Price: $19 • 61% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $49.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Tie Front Peplum Blouse
Price: $25 • 54% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $54.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Layering Turtleneck
Price: $25 • 54% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $54.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
$50 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cross Front Midi Dress
Price: $44.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $89.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Belted Sweater Dress
Price: $49.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $99.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Mesh Turtleneck
Price: $39.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $79.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Layered Cutout Bodysuit
Price: $29.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $59.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Button Up Slit Sleeve Sweater
Price: $37.47 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $74.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Pointed Collar Sweater
Price: $29 • 58% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $69.95
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Cardigan Sweater Dress With Stripe Detail
Price: $49.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $99.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Long Cardigan Duster
Price: $39 • 54% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $84.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Shoulder Pad Chunky Turtleneck
Price: $29 • 58% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $69.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Satin Maxi Dress
Price: $49 • 64% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $139.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
The Ultimate Suit Flare Leg Pant
Price: $39.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $79.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
$75 or less
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Belted Cardigan Sweater Dress
Price: $64.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $129.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Lapel
Price: $62.47 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $124.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Price: $74.97 • 50% SavingsEloquiiOriginal: $149.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL