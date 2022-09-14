It's Eloquii's biggest sale of the season, and that means it's time to plan out your fall wardrobe and find new pieces you may want to add into the mix.

The sale features 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off when you spend $125 or more using code BIGDEAL. Fall pieces start at just $19. But hurry -- this sale lasts one day only.

We're eyeing pieces like the cross-front midi dress, perfect for both the office and date night. There's also a gorgeous brown belted cardigan dress that screams fall and plenty of tops and blouses you're sure to love.

Check out our picks from the sale below!

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

$25 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Square Neck Ribbed Top Price : $19 • 61% Savings Eloquii Original: $49.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Tie Front Peplum Blouse Price : $25 • 54% Savings Eloquii Original: $54.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Layering Turtleneck Price : $25 • 54% Savings Eloquii Original: $54.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

$50 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Cross Front Midi Dress Price : $44.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $89.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Belted Sweater Dress Price : $49.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $99.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Mesh Turtleneck Price : $39.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $79.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Layered Cutout Bodysuit Price : $29.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $59.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Button Up Slit Sleeve Sweater Price : $37.47 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $74.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Pointed Collar Sweater Price : $29 • 58% Savings Eloquii Original: $69.95 Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Cardigan Sweater Dress With Stripe Detail Price : $49.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $99.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Long Cardigan Duster Price : $39 • 54% Savings Eloquii Original: $84.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Shoulder Pad Chunky Turtleneck Price : $29 • 58% Savings Eloquii Original: $69.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Satin Maxi Dress Price : $49 • 64% Savings Eloquii Original: $139.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii The Ultimate Suit Flare Leg Pant Price : $39.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $79.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

$75 or less

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Belted Cardigan Sweater Dress Price : $64.97 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $129.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Eloquii Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Lapel Price : $62.47 • 50% Savings Eloquii Original: $124.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK