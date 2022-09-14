It's Eloquii's biggest sale of the season, and that means it's time to plan out your fall wardrobe and find new pieces you may want to add into the mix.

The sale features 50% off everything plus an extra 10% off when you spend $125 or more using code BIGDEAL. Fall pieces start at just $19. But hurry -- this sale lasts one day only.

We're eyeing pieces like the cross-front midi dress, perfect for both the office and date night. There's also a gorgeous brown belted cardigan dress that screams fall and plenty of tops and blouses you're sure to love.

Check out our picks from the sale below!

$25 or less

Square Neck Ribbed Top
Square Neck Ribbed Top

Price: $19 61% SavingsEloquii

Original: $49.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Tie Front Peplum Blouse
Tie Front Peplum Blouse

Price: $25 54% SavingsEloquii

Original: $54.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Layering Turtleneck
Layering Turtleneck

Price: $25 54% SavingsEloquii

Original: $54.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
$50 or less

Cross Front Midi Dress
Cross Front Midi Dress

Price: $44.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $89.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Belted Sweater Dress
Belted Sweater Dress

Price: $49.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $99.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Mesh Turtleneck
Mesh Turtleneck

Price: $39.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $79.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Layered Cutout Bodysuit
Layered Cutout Bodysuit

Price: $29.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $59.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Button Up Slit Sleeve Sweater
Button Up Slit Sleeve Sweater

Price: $37.47 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $74.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Pointed Collar Sweater
Pointed Collar Sweater

Price: $29 58% SavingsEloquii

Original: $69.95
Cardigan Sweater Dress With Stripe Detail
Cardigan Sweater Dress With Stripe Detail

Price: $49.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $99.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Long Cardigan Duster
Long Cardigan Duster

Price: $39 54% SavingsEloquii

Original: $84.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Shoulder Pad Chunky Turtleneck
Shoulder Pad Chunky Turtleneck

Price: $29 58% SavingsEloquii

Original: $69.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Satin Maxi Dress
Satin Maxi Dress

Price: $49 64% SavingsEloquii

Original: $139.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
The Ultimate Suit Flare Leg Pant
The Ultimate Suit Flare Leg Pant

Price: $39.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $79.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
$75 or less

Belted Cardigan Sweater Dress
Belted Cardigan Sweater Dress

Price: $64.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $129.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Lapel
Wide Leg Jumpsuit with Lapel

Price: $62.47 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $124.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Price: $74.97 50% SavingsEloquii

Original: $149.95 Use promo code BIGDEAL
