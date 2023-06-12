Whether you're looking for a gift for dad, a gift for a graduate or you're looking for a gift for yourself or your home, Kohl's has everything on your summer checklist.

To help navigate the store, "Good Morning America" contributor Lori Bergamotto sifted through the best products to find deals you won't want to miss.

"You wouldn't think you could go to just one store and get unique finds at affordable prices," Bergamotto says. "But Kohl's, with over 1,100 stores nationwide in 49 states, is that one-stop shop for mind-blowing bargains, exclusive brands and incredible finds."

Check it all out below!

Gifts for dad

Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $114.99   From: Kohl's

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $149.99   From: Kohl's

Gifts for grads

Simply Vera Vera Wang Soft Pouch Wristlet
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $39   From: Kohl's

FLX Functional Duffle Bag
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $70   From: Kohl's

Editor's Picks

More picks from Kohl's

Sephora minis

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Refillable Body Cream
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $22   From: Kohl's

Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $16   From: Kohl's

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick &#38; Liner Set
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $25   From: Kohl's

beautyblender Biopure Sustainable Green Makeup Sponge
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $15 25% SavingsKohl's

Original: $20
Outdoor finds

Fire Sense 22-in. Folding Fire Pit
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $139.99 30% SavingsKohl's

Original: $199.99
Sonoma Goods For Life 9-ft. Patio Umbrella
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $89.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $179.99
Sonoma Goods For Life Umbrella Base
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $29.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $59.99
Sonoma Goods For Life Striped Geometric Woven Pouf Ottoman
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $74.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $149.99
Sonoma Goods For Life Acacia Wood Adirondack Patio Chair
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $124.99 50% SavingsKohl's

Original: $249.99
Navarro 26-in. Square Outdoor Fire Pit 4-piece Set
Kohl&#39;s

Price: $160.99 30% SavingsKohl's

Original: $229.99
