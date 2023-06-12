Whether you're looking for a gift for dad, a gift for a graduate or you're looking for a gift for yourself or your home, Kohl's has everything on your summer checklist.
To help navigate the store, "Good Morning America" contributor Lori Bergamotto sifted through the best products to find deals you won't want to miss.
"You wouldn't think you could go to just one store and get unique finds at affordable prices," Bergamotto says. "But Kohl's, with over 1,100 stores nationwide in 49 states, is that one-stop shop for mind-blowing bargains, exclusive brands and incredible finds."
Check it all out below!
Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Gifts for dad
Ninja Programmable XL 14-Cup Coffee Maker PRO
Price: $114.99 • From: Kohl's
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch
Price: $149.99 • From: Kohl's
Gifts for grads
Simply Vera Vera Wang Soft Pouch Wristlet
Price: $39 • From: Kohl's
FLX Functional Duffle Bag
Price: $70 • From: Kohl's
- 1June 2, 2023
- 2
- 3March 31, 2023
More picks from Kohl's
Sephora minis
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Firming Refillable Body Cream
Price: $22 • From: Kohl's
Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil
Price: $16 • From: Kohl's
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
Price: $25 • From: Kohl's
Outdoor finds