Get ready to save big on your favorite hair care products!
Vegamour is hosting its highly anticipated Friends & Family Sale, offering 25% off the entire site with code FRIENDS25.
Whether you're looking to boost hair growth, add volume or achieve healthier locks, now is the perfect time to stock up on Vegamour's must-have products.
One fan-favorite is the GRO Hair Serum, known for its transformative powers in promoting visibly thicker, fuller hair.
Ready to shop? Here are five standout products you won't want to miss during the sale.
GRO Hair Serum
This bestselling vegan serum is designed to reduce hair thinning and increase hair density. Infused with clinically proven plant-based ingredients like mung bean, red clover and biotin, it supports hair growth naturally.
- $48
- $64
- Vegamour
GRO Biotin Gummies
These biotin-packed gummies are an easy and delicious way to support healthy hair growth from the inside out.
- $27
- $36
- Vegamour
GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit
Perfect for daily use, this dynamic duo cleanses and conditions while promoting thicker, stronger hair.
- $65
- $96
- Vegamour
GRO Lash Serum
This vegan lash serum is a game-changer for anyone looking to enhance lash length and fullness.
- $51
- $68
- Vegamour
GRO Dry Shampoo
Vegamour’s GRO Dry Shampoo not only absorbs excess oil between washes but also supports hair health.
- $27
- $36
- Vegamour