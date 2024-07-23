By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Influencers may receive a commission or have business relationships with a recommended brand. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
You may have heard Kosas fans rave about the brand's concealer or its talc-free powder blush. Now, there's a new product to try: Kosas's first-ever eyeliner.
The Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner is now available to shop at Kosas and Sephora. On its website, the brand boasts that the waterproof liner has "the smoothest glide and easiest application in rich, eye intensifying colors."
It's made with Hyaluronic Acid and is available in nine matte colors -- like lilac, dark brown, black and smokey grey -- plus an eye brightening shade ideal for wearing in your waterline and inner corners.
The pencil is retractable and comes with a built-in shaperner and smudger to create your desired look.
"I love eyeliner," Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh says in a video shared on Instagram. "One day someone put some eyeliner on me and I loved the way my eyes looked. Like I really felt like it was accentuating one my favorite features." Zadeh goes on to explain that the shade range for the Soulgazer Intensifying Gel Eyeliner nods to "different variations of what you would see in nature."
