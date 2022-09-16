While Spanx is known for its shapewear, the retailer also recently dropped several fresh new fall arrivals including pants, bodysuits, jackets and more -- and we're eyeing all of them for our wardrobes.

Right now, shop an array of new arrivals from Spanx's latest fall collection, such as The Perfect Pant, a wide-leg pant appropriate for work or a night out that is "designed with smoothing premium ponte fabric," the company's website reads.

There are also faux suede leggings, available in quintessential fall colors: rich caramel, rich rose, and classic navy.

And since we can still wear white after Labor Day, don't forget Spanx's white straight leg jeans, "designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping." They'll look great with your favorite camel sweater or an oversized plaid flannel.

Shop our picks from the fall collection below!

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg
Spanx

The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg

Price: $168   From: Spanx

Shop Now

Pair The Perfect Pant with a fall-colored bodysuit for the office or a cozy oversized sweater for a more relaxed look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Faux Suede Leggings
Spanx

Faux Suede Leggings

Price: $128   From: Spanx

Shop Now

Throw these faux suede leggings into your regular leggings stash. This caramel-colored pair gives us all the fall vibes; they'll look perfect styled with a chunky cardigan or duster.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, White
Spanx

Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, White

Price: $128   From: Spanx

Shop Now

If you ask us, white jeans are a year-round staple. Wear with this season's popular cowboy boots and a sweater, or try styling with a trendy pair of black ballet flats with a black turtleneck. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Spanx

Faux Suede Flare Pants

Price: $168   From: Spanx

Shop Now

Lean into '70s style with these suede flare pants, available in caramel and black. They're machine-washable and have hidden core shaping technology, according to Spanx.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Faux Patent Leather Leggings
Spanx

Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Price: $128   From: Spanx

Shop Now

These faux patent leather leggings in a luxurious ruby color are ideal for fall. There are no buttons or zippers for a super sleek look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade
Spanx

Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade

Price: $148   From: Spanx

Shop Now

Anyone else stocking up on new fall denim? We love this pair in Midnight Shade, the perfect wash to wear with white, cream, tan, and chocolate-colored tops this season. 

Editor's Picks

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit
Spanx

Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit

Price: $84   From: Spanx

Shop Now

Bodysuit-lovers know that this wardrobe staple is perfect for tucking into jeans or pants with ease. We love this dark palm-colored crew neck version "designed with super-soft, all-over ribbed smoothing fabric."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Spanx

Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Price: $84   From: Spanx

Shop Now

We also love this sleeveless bodysuit for a night out. It's available in four colors: Deep Slate, Classic Black, Parchment, and Burnt Rust. 

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Contour Jacket
Spanx

Contour Jacket

Price: $128   From: Spanx

Shop Now

This jacket features sweat-wicking fabric, 4-way stretch, and front zipper pockets for your phone. It's perfect for running errands on chillier days or bringing with you to your workout class.