While Spanx is known for its shapewear, the retailer also recently dropped several fresh new fall arrivals including pants, bodysuits, jackets and more -- and we're eyeing all of them for our wardrobes.

Right now, shop an array of new arrivals from Spanx's latest fall collection, such as The Perfect Pant, a wide-leg pant appropriate for work or a night out that is "designed with smoothing premium ponte fabric," the company's website reads.

There are also faux suede leggings, available in quintessential fall colors: rich caramel, rich rose, and classic navy.

And since we can still wear white after Labor Day, don't forget Spanx's white straight leg jeans, "designed with comfortable stretch denim, high-rise coverage and hidden tummy shaping." They'll look great with your favorite camel sweater or an oversized plaid flannel.

Shop our picks from the fall collection below!

Sign up for our new "GMA" Shop newsletter to get the latest deals delivered to your inbox and discover more products to help you live your best life.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg Price: $168 • From: Spanx Shop Now Pair The Perfect Pant with a fall-colored bodysuit for the office or a cozy oversized sweater for a more relaxed look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Faux Suede Leggings Price: $128 • From: Spanx Shop Now Throw these faux suede leggings into your regular leggings stash. This caramel-colored pair gives us all the fall vibes; they'll look perfect styled with a chunky cardigan or duster.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, White Price: $128 • From: Spanx Shop Now If you ask us, white jeans are a year-round staple. Wear with this season's popular cowboy boots and a sweater, or try styling with a trendy pair of black ballet flats with a black turtleneck.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants Price: $168 • From: Spanx Shop Now Lean into '70s style with these suede flare pants, available in caramel and black. They're machine-washable and have hidden core shaping technology, according to Spanx.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings Price: $128 • From: Spanx Shop Now These faux patent leather leggings in a luxurious ruby color are ideal for fall. There are no buttons or zippers for a super sleek look.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade Price: $148 • From: Spanx Shop Now Anyone else stocking up on new fall denim? We love this pair in Midnight Shade, the perfect wash to wear with white, cream, tan, and chocolate-colored tops this season.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Crew Neck Short Sleeve Bodysuit Price: $84 • From: Spanx Shop Now Bodysuit-lovers know that this wardrobe staple is perfect for tucking into jeans or pants with ease. We love this dark palm-colored crew neck version "designed with super-soft, all-over ribbed smoothing fabric."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Price: $84 • From: Spanx Shop Now We also love this sleeveless bodysuit for a night out. It's available in four colors: Deep Slate, Classic Black, Parchment, and Burnt Rust.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK