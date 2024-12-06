Winter fashion is getting a major upgrade thanks to an exciting new collaboration between SKIMS and The North Face.
The two powerhouse brands have joined forces to create an exclusive capsule collection, dropping Dec. 10, designed to take you from snowy slopes to cozy après ski moments in effortless style.
The North Face x SKIMS collection reimagines archival designs from The North Face with SKIMS' signature sculpting fits, delivering a range of versatile, head-to-toe winter looks.
"I'm extremely proud to announce The North Face x SKIMS collaboration," SKIMS co-founder and chief creative officer Kim Kardashian said in a press release. "This marks SKIMS' first-ever foray into the world of winter wear, and partnering with The North Face allowed us to leverage their expertise in this category. The collection is a combination of functional and flattering apparel solutions for the season."
This limited-edition collaboration showcases the best of both brands. SKIMS' compressive, body-hugging base layers pair perfectly with The North Face's iconic outerwear to create stylish, practical pieces that move seamlessly from mountain to chalet.
Signature pieces include the Down One Piece, sculpting Refina Bodysuits and technical Seam Taped Pants. The collection is also available in sizes XXS-3X, with prices ranging from $60 to $1,200.
Highlighting the collaboration's inspiration, Jens Grede, CEO of SKIMS, shared, "At SKIMS, we're always focused on what's next and are constantly working to design new solutions for our customers. This collaboration with The North Face allowed us to leverage the brand's heritage expertise and enhance it with our own creative and solutions-based design codes for one of our most technical collections yet."
David Whetstone, director of collaborations at The North Face, added, "The North Face is constantly inspired by innovative brands that are driving culture like SKIMS, and this limited-edition collection draws on the core strengths of each brand. We maintained best-in-class constructions and materials, blending functionality with SKIMS' modern design approach."
Fans can shop The North Face x SKIMS online and at select retail locations starting Dec. 10.