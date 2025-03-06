Next in our Spring Scrubdown series, a true refresh for the hardest-working room in your home: the kitchen.
While decluttering and organizing are great, this series is all about cleaning, eliminating dust, grime and bacteria so your space is truly fresh and functional.
Here are some top cleaning hacks to keep your kitchen spotless, along with some must-have products that will make the job easier and more effective.
Start with the surfaces: Counters, cabinets and backsplash
Hack: Use a degreaser and microfiber cloth to cut through stubborn grime on cabinets and countertops. For backsplashes, especially tile and grout, a baking soda paste (baking soda + water) and an old toothbrush can work wonders.
Recommended products:
Method Heavy Duty Degreaser
E-Cloth 5-pc Starter Pack
Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner
Banish bacteria in your sink and faucet
Hack: Your sink is one of the dirtiest places in your kitchen. Scrub it with baking soda and dish soap, then sanitize with white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide. Don’t forget to clean under the faucet handles!
Recommended products:
Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser
O Cedar Scrunge Sponge
Active Disposal Cleaner
Tackle grease and burnt-on messes on your oven and stovetop
Hack: Sprinkle baking soda on burnt food stains, spray with white vinegar, and let it bubble before scrubbing. For the oven, try an overnight paste of baking soda and water, then wipe clean the next day.
Recommended products:
Easy Off Heavy Duty Oven Cleaner
Scrub Daddy Sponge
Weiman Glass Cooktop Cleaner & Polish
Deep clean and deodorize your refrigerator
Hack: Empty the fridge, wipe down all shelves and bins with warm soapy water, then use a vinegar-water spray to disinfect. Place an open box of baking soda inside to absorb odors.
Recommended products:
Refrigerator Liners
Arm & Hammer Baking Soda Fridge-n-Freezer Odor Absorber, 12-pack
OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set
Mop away hidden dirt and grease on your floors
Hack: Sweep or vacuum first, then mop with warm water and a gentle floor cleaner. For grout lines, use a baking soda paste and scrub with a toothbrush.
Recommended products:
Bissell CrossWave Wet-Dry Vacuum Mop
Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit
Lysol Power Clean Multi-Surface Cleaner
