Need something to wear this St. Patrick's Day?
We're rounding up all things green -- think green bags, tops, dresses and jewelry -- that you can style for St. Patrick's Day and well into the spring season.
Kendra Scott, for example, has a collection of green jewelry, including a clover pendant necklace, green huggie earrings and a green crystal tennis bracelet.
At Anthropologie, opt for a Mare Mare strapless bubble midi dress in green for a fun party look, and style it again later with strappy heels and silver jewelry.
Abercrombie & Fitch has a short-sleeve Peanuts graphic tee featuring Woodstock carrying a four leaf clover. Style with a skort or with dark denim for a cute and casual St. Patrick's Day outfit.
Check out all of this and more below!
