Stanley has introduced its latest lineup of tumblers, The New Frequency collection.
This new collection offers the popular Quenchers in 40-ounce, 30-ounce and 20-ounce options, as well as the ProTour in 40-ounce and 30-ounce options.
The tumblers feature a new leakproof flip straw lid, an upgrade to prevent spills for people on the go. Whether you're commuting, exercising or just tackling a busy day, the secure design makes it easy to carry your drink in a bag or car cup holder without worry.
The collection also features Stanley's hallmark double-wall vacuum insulation, which keeps drinks cold for up to 11 hours.
Inspired by movement, flow and self-care, the tumblers come in iridescent tones like rose and periwinkle, as well as organic patterns in ocean blues and soft sherbet shades.
