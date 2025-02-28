If you are gearing up for the Oscars, you might be trying to view all the movie nominations in the next few days.
To give you the ultimate viewing experience Lifestyle Contributor, Lori Bergamotto, is rounding up some of her favorite finds that will help enhance your evening.
From the Poplite Air Popcorn popper to an upgraded sound bar from Sharper Image, there are a handful of great finds below.
Continue below to check them out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Popcorn
According to the brand site, the Presto popcorn machines are faster than a microwave popping up to 18 cups of gourmet popcorn in less than 2 1/2 minutes.
Couch caddy
This couch holder tray is dustproof, dirt-resistant and easy to clean. It can fit sofas with 9.5-inch wide armrests.
Soundbar
Are you tired of not being able to hear the dialogue in your favorite shows and movies? This speaker from Sharper Image will boost and clarify voices so you hear every word.
Dialogue Enhancing TV Speaker
- $199.99
- $249.99
- SharperImage.com
Projector
This portable projector from Amazon is under $80 and can be used both for indoor and outdoor use.
LOVESAC
If you are looking to upgrade your blanket game, look no further than the Footsac by Lovesac. According to the brand, "Lovesac’s Footsac blankets are designed for one or two and perfect for cozying up for a movie night and provide cloud-like comfort with a built-in pocket and soft yet durable materials, creating a blanket made to last."
Footsac Blanket: Wolf Phur
- $105 to $250
- LOVESAC