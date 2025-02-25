Hollywood's biggest night is almost here, and with it comes a parade of show-stopping beauty moments.
The 2025 Oscars are right around the corner, setting the stage for an evening of timeless glamour, jaw-dropping fashion and unforgettable red carpet beauty.
To celebrate, "Good Morning America" has rounded up viral beauty buys — that have continued to be rising stars.
For a fresh, radiant glow, a swipe of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush delivers an instant, lit-from-within flush — perfect for capturing that effortless Hollywood allure.
Also, if you're looking to get lashes that command attention, Thrive Causemetics' Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara creates dramatic length and volume, mimicking the look of falsies without the fuss.
Scroll ahead to discover the must-have products that can help you channel your own red carpet moment, no matter where you're headed.
