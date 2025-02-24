The countdown to Hollywood's biggest night is on.
The 2025 Oscars are just around the corner, and all eyes will be on the red carpet that evening.
From classic old Hollywood waves to bold, statement lips, the Oscars have always been a masterclass in timeless elegance and glam. And while we may not be walking the red carpet ourselves, we can still channel that star-studded glow with beauty staples that stand the test of time.
To get into the spirit of things, "GMA" is spotlighting some of the most iconic beauty products that have graced vanities and makeup bags for years.
A flawless complexion starts with Benefit's Hoola Matte Powder Bronzer, a go-to for effortless warmth and definition, delivering that sun-kissed glow stars love to wear on the red carpet. Also, for that fresh, radiant flush, NARS Blush in Orgasm is an undisputed classic, blending seamlessly to give skin a natural, lit-from-within glow that complements any look.
Scroll ahead to see and shop the legendary beauty must-haves that will have you red carpet-ready in no time.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Best tried and true beauty products
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup
- $8.32
- $12.99
- Amazon