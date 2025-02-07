Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to treat your besties for Galentine's Day, it's always a great time to treat the beauty lovers in your life to new, exciting products on the market.
Here at "GMA," we're always on the hunt to help you explore buzzy skin care, fresh fragrances and newly launched makeup.
Recent finds include everything from Danessa Myricks' fantastic new Yummy Skin Glow Serum to Tangle Teezer's super fun astrology-themed hair brushes.
Dive into our handy shopping guide below to see more about these products and what else is new and worth the buy. We'll be updating this guide seasonally with more top picks and new releases, so make sure to check back for more!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Skin care
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA +++
- $48
- Sephora
Clinique All About Eyes Brightening Serum Concentrate with Retinoid
- $49
- Ulta
Borghese Advanced Fango Active Purifing Mud Mask
- $53
- QVC
Credo Skincare Luminous Hydration Set
- $100
- Credo Beauty
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
- $24
- Sephora
Bubble Skincare Slam Dunk Face Moisturizer (50ml) + Fresh Start Gel Cleanser (125ml) + Bounce Back Balancing Facial Toner Mist (55ml)
- $41.94
- $45.98
- Amazon
Vaseline Radiant X Firm & Restore with Pro-Retinol, Niacinamide & Coconut Oil, Nourishing Body Lotion 8 oz
- $9.98
- $13.99
- Amazon
Peptide Lip Treatment
- $18
- Rhode
Graceful Aging Regimen
- $378
- Dr. Doris Day MD
Sania's Brow Bar The Brow Shampoo
- $38
- Revolve
Rituel de Fille Thorn Oil Priming Facial Elixir
- $68
- Rituel de Fille
Meaningful Beauty Anti-Aging Daily Skincare System with Crème de Serum
- $87.20
- $109
- Amazon
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
- $24
- Sephora
Makeup
CHARLOTTE TILBURY HOLLYWOOD CONTOUR WAND
- $42
- Charlotte Tilbury
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide
- $34
- Sephora
L.A. Girl Highlight Compact G43386
- $14.24
- Amazon
e.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Liquid Filter
- $12.78
- $14
- Ulta Beauty
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Lip Duo
- $29.40
- $42
- Dermstore
Velour-Xtensions Lash Clusters Kit - DIY Lash Extension Kit at Home, Salon Quality Lashes in 10 Minutes
- $29
- Amazon
Beekman 1802 Milk Tint Face SPF 43
- $39.98
- $48
- Amazon
Fragrance
Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum
- $119
- Sephora
Juliette Has a Gun Deluxe Mini Coffret Set
- $75
- Sephora
Initio Parfums Privés The Carnal Blends Side Effect Eau de Parfum
- $400
- Saks Fifth Avenue
Bath and body
Topicals Faded Brightening & Cleansing Body Bar for Uneven Skin Tone (2 Pack)
- $28
- Sephora
Naturium The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash
- $15.99
- Ulta Beauty
Nécessaire The Body Wash Discovery Collection
- $45
- Amazon
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fenty Parfum Body Crème
- $86
- Sephora
Hair care
Sahajan Ayurveda Science of Intuition Nurture Hair Oil
- $42
- Amazon
YA-Man Spa Styler Straight + Wave Flat Iron Hair Straightener
- $149
- Amazon
CALISTA Perfecter Pro Heated Round Brush | Lift, Volumize, and Style Hair with No Heat Damage for Healthier-Looking Hair | 4 Sizes for All Hair Types | Dual Voltage & Adjustable Temp (0.75, Ivory)
- $109
- $119
- Amazon
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush for Wet & Dry Hair, Eliminates Knots & Reduces Breakage for All Hair Types, Millennial Pink
- $15.99
- Amazon
Tangle Teezer Zodiac Ultimate Detangler Hairbrush for Wet & Dry Hair, Eliminates Knots & Reduces Breakage for All Hair Types
- $18.99
- Amazon
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Styler
- $33.58
- $39.87
- Amazon