If you're feeling the financial strain lately but don't want to give up luxurious beauty products that make you feel confident in your skin, we have some solutions -- and they're all under $50.
InStyle beauty editor Kara Jillian Brown has offered her expertise on top hair care, skin care and makeup products you can buy now to treat yourself to something special without breaking the bank.
Keep reading to shop her top picks in everything from drugstore mascara to marshmallow body mist!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com and Goodmorningamerica.com, and these e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.
Budget-friendly makeup
Brown has seen and tested it all as a beauty editor, and one product she highly recommends when you're shopping for makeup on a budget is the TikTok-viral e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter. She told "GMA3" it's a "makeup-meets-skin care hybrid" that gives skin a healthy, radiant glow for just $14.
Another of her top picks is Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, which she notes is free of parabens, sulfates, talc and mineral oil, plus it's infused with argan and marula oils to condition lashes. She also claims it thickens and defines lashes without smudges and clumping, and it stays on all day.
Luxe hair products
When it comes to hair, Brown sings the praises of the viral Dae Cactus 3-in-1 styling cream and styling wand for creating the slicked-back look that has dominated hair trends for several seasons. She notes it "tames flyaways, smooths frizz, defines edges and controls baby hairs effortlessly," and does so while being sleekly packaged for easy carrying on the go.
Brown also loves Ellis Brooklyn's marshmallow-scented hair and body fragrance and says hair is a great place to add a bit of extra fragrance each day. Calling it a "light and airy scent that balances creamy marshmallow and vanilla," she says it has a sweet yet sophisticated aroma that's never heavy.
Face and body products
For a premium home spa experience, Brown recommends celebrity brand Homecourt's Cocomoi Body Wash, named for Homecourt founder Courteney Cox's daughter Coco. Brown calls it a luxurious cleanser that hydrates, refreshes and offers a beachy smell thanks to notes of coconut, cedarwood and creamy fig.
And for what Brown calls a cult favorite, the Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask gets her seal of approval. It can be used as a mask, an undereye treatment or even as a primer, and it is lightweight despite offering deep, nourishing moisture.