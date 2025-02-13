We have explored best practices for foundation, moisturizer and eyebrows for mature skin. Next up, neck and decollete!
The neck and decollete are often overlooked in skin care routines, yet they are among the first areas to show signs of aging that we tend to hate.
"Good Morning America" chatted with Dr. Joyce Park, a board-certified dermatologist, to discuss ways to prevent aging in these areas.
"Thin skin, collagen loss, UV exposure and even everyday habits like constantly looking down at your phone can contribute to sagging, crepey texture and wrinkles," Park said. "Since the neck has fewer oil glands, it is also more prone to dryness, making it essential to give this area extra care."
The good news? There are simple ways to slow down the aging process in these delicate areas.
Park recommends daily SPF application, as sun exposure is a leading cause of premature aging. She also advises incorporating hydrating and collagen-boosting skin care that can help maintain firmness. Additionally, avoiding excessive neck bending -- think "tech neck" -- can prevent deep creases from forming over time.
For those looking to enhance their routine, at-home skin care tools like microcurrent devices and LED masks may offer additional firming and rejuvenating benefits.
What ingredients should you be looking for?
When shopping for skin care, look for ingredients that hydrate, strengthen and firm the skin:
- Peptides support collagen production for firmer skin.
- Hyaluronic acid and ceramides hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier.
- Niacinamide and vitamin C can help brighten and even out skin tone.
- Retinoids (retinol) can help improve texture and reduce fine lines.
- Bakuchiol can also improve signs of aging and is a plant-derived retinol alternative (people unable to use retinoids might find this useful).
- Antioxidants will protect against environmental damage from UV exposure.
Should you use retinol on your neck and chest?
Park says yes -- but with caution.
"Retinol, bakuchiol and peptides can help reduce fine lines and improve texture, but because the neck is delicate, it's best to start slowly to avoid irritation," Park said. "If you're new to retinoids, begin with an over-the-counter retinol rather than a stronger tretinoin prescription. Always follow with a moisturizer and apply SPF every morning to protect against sun sensitivity."
Reducing redness or hyperpigmentation
"If you struggle with redness, hyperpigmentation or uneven skin tone, ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide and lactic acid can help brighten and smooth the skin. For stubborn pigmentation, professional treatments like IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) or laser therapy may be worth considering," Park added.
Dr. Joyce Park's product picks:
RoC Derm Correxion Advanced Retinol Firming Serum Stick with Antioxidants to Visibly Tighten and Firm Wrinkles and Laugh Lines
- $29.99
- Amazon
ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide and 100% Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50+
- $46
- Amazon