When you are selecting a foundation for mature skin, there are several guidelines to consider that might feel overwhelming.
"Good Morning America" tapped dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry to answer some of the most-asked questions about mature skin and selecting the correct foundation for you.
Henry helped break down ingredients to be mindful of, the brands she recommends and more. Scroll on to check it out.
What are the key ingredients for mature skin foundations?
When it comes to selecting a foundation for mature skin, Henry suggests looking for specific ingredients that nourish and enhance aging skin.
Henry told "GMA" that hydration is crucial. Below, she listed ingredients to look for:
- Hyaluronic acid: Known for its deep hydrating properties, hyaluronic acid helps plump dry, mature skin, giving it a fresher appearance.
- Peptides: These stimulate collagen production, which promotes firmness, helping to counteract sagging.
- Antioxidants (vitamins C and E): Antioxidants are essential as mature skin, especially post-menopause, has a reduced capacity to fend off free radicals. Vitamins C and E provide a protective layer against environmental damage.
- Niacinamide: This ingredient can help even skin tone and improve elasticity, creating a smoother look.
What are ingredients to avoid?
- Alcohol: It can be drying and exacerbate fine lines.
- Fragrance: Fragrances can irritate sensitive skin.
- Mineral oil: This may clog pores and is generally unsuitable for mature skin types.
What is the difference between powder vs. liquid foundations?
"For mature skin, liquid foundations are the best choice," Henry said. Powders can settle into fine lines, emphasizing them rather than minimizing them.
SPF in foundation: Is it enough?
"While some foundations include SPF, it's best to apply a separate sunscreen beforehand," Henry said.
Most people don't use enough foundation to ensure adequate sun protection, so layering with a dedicated SPF is more effective, she added.
Dr. Michelle Henry's picks
For those seeking coverage and tone-evening, Henry suggested these brands for mature skin:
- Kosas: Known for its clean ingredients and skin-friendly formulations.
- L'Oréal: Offers a range of foundations with good coverage and mature skin compatibility.
- Clinique Even Better: Provides even tone coverage without heaviness.
Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide
- $42
- Sephora
L'Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation with 1% Hyaluronic acid, Light 2-3, 1 fl. oz.
- $15.18
- $19.99
- Amazon
For foundations that blend skin care benefits, Henry suggested considering these top performers:
- Pat McGrath: Known for a smooth finish that doesn't settle into fine lines.
- Armani Luminous Silk: Lightweight and non-cakey, ideal for a radiant look.
- MAC Face and Body: Loved for its natural feel and skin-like finish.
Do skin care-infused foundations really work?
When asked if foundations with skin care benefits like anti-aging claims make a difference, Henry said they can be beneficial. "While they shouldn't replace your skincare routine, foundations with hydrating and firming ingredients can provide a boost, particularly when used consistently," she added.