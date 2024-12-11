Hit the slopes in style.
Whether you're an avid skier or are just there for the views, we're currently obsessing over all of the chicest ski looks fit for a snowy weekend. Plus, we're eyeing warm basic layers to help you stay extra comfortable while you're outdoors (or enjoying drinks at the lodge).
Shop a Halfdays ski jacket and Smartwool base layer bottoms for the slopes in addition to fair isle sweaters for dinner afterward. We have picks from REI, Backcountry, Nordstrom, Amazon and beyond.
Meanwhile, keep an eye out for pieces you can gift to the skiers in your life: Uniqlo's HEATTECH base layers make great gifts under $30, for example.
Continue below to shop our picks for skiing and après-ski.
Stylish ski slope style
Ski jackets
Alpenhaus Women's Everlong Lightweight Herringbone Quilted Puffer with Lustre Detailing
- $238
- Macy's